Volkswagen won't revive old names unless cars are "true to genes"

Volkswagen will bring back discontinued names, such as the Scirocco, only if the intended vehicle is “true to the genes” of the original model.

Brand CEO Thomas Schäfer said: “The Scirocco is a very special model. I can name a few others, but if it doesn't reflect the DNA of the original car in a really strong sense, then [we would] rather give it a new name and do something else.”

This approach goes against the market trend of other car makers launching new cars that use names from the past, including the Renault 5, Renault 4, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Ford Capri, Ford Explorer and Vauxhall Frontera.

In some cases, the public reception to nameplate revivals has not been positive, such as with the Capri. That name, previously used on the famous sports coupé, returned on a C-segment compact crossover last year.

Speaking about that car directly, Schäfer said: "See, by the feedback of the consumer, it's a mistake. If you call something what it is not, be very careful. Say, if it's a GTI, it better be a GTI. It's our model. It's got to be true to the genes."

As a result, Schäfer insisted that the Scirroco name, for instance, would never be used on an SUV.

That nameplate has remained dormant since the third generation of the sports hatch was withdrawn from sale in 2017.

However, it could be destined to return. Last year, Autocar reported work was under way to evaluate a potential return for the Scirocco as an electric sports car with a retro, 1970s design inspired by the original car.

If it makes production, the Scirocco could be underpinned by a specially adapted version of the PPE platform used by the incoming electric Porsche Boxster and Porsche Cayman. A dual-motor flagship R model with all-wheel drive could also be on the cards.

However, such a model would be some way from production. Schäfer said niche and low-volume cars are unlikely be introduced in the foreseeable future, with the car maker instead keeping its line-up "truly core" as it battles financial difficulties.