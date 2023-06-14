New seven-seat Volkswagen Tayron to arrive in the UK in 2025

The new seven-seat Volkswagen Tayron is due on sale in the UK in 2025 as a successor to the outgoing Tiguan Allspace, which will be retired after this generation.

The first-generation Tayron is sold exclusively in China in both standard and coupé (Tayron X) body styles, but the redesigned Mk2 car is being engineered for sale in all of Volkswagen’s key markets, including the UK, officials from the German car maker confirm.

“We will extend our existing SUV line-up on a global basis with the second-generation Tayron, which is already under development and will go on sale by the middle of the decade,” said Karl-Heinz Hell, head of engineering for Volkswagen’s mid-to-full-size models.

Based on the new third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan, the upcoming Tayron receives its own unique styling. As with today’s Chinese model, it is planned to support two body styles, the more practical of which is earmarked for sale in the UK with an extended rear overhang and the choice of either five or seven seats.

A rakish, five-seat liftback variant is also set to be sold in North America and China.

With a length of 4589mm, width of 1860mm and height of 1660mm, the first generation Tayron mirrors the outgoing Tiguan Allspace. However, the second-generation model, to be built in Wolfsburg, is planned to grow in all dimensions.

“The increase in dimensions for the next Tiguan will also be reflected on the next Tayron,” Hell told Autocar, adding, “We want to keep a similar differentiation in size between the two.”

In the UK, the new model will be positioned beneath the recently facelifted Volkswagen Touareg.

It will sit atop the same upgraded version of VW’s MQB platform, as used by the next Passat and Tiguan, incorporating extensive suspension upgrades to boost refinement and dynamic performance.

It is likely to be sold in the UK with the choice of either a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol or turbocharged 2.0-litre diesel engine - both offering 48-volt mild-hybrid properties and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox as standard.

Volkswagen confirmed it will also offer the choice of two petrol PHEVs offering a respective 201bhp and 268bhp, together with an electric range of over 62 miles and DC fast-charging capability.

All engines and drivetrains are being engineered to comply with strict new EU7 emission standards “from the beginning,” said Hell.

Depending on the engine, buyers will also be able to choose between front- or four-wheel drive.

While the new Volkswagen SUV will retain the Tayron name in the UK, it is planned to be sold under the Tiguan name in other selected markets, including the US.