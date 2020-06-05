Volkswagen restarts Golf deliveries as software problem fixed

Volkswagen has resumed deliveries of the new, Mk8 Golf after a software problem was unearthed in May.
The problem, which centered around the eCall emergency assist function not working reliably, caused deliveries to be halted throughout Europe while a fix was developed.
Volkswagen now claims that a software update for the control unit has resolved the issue. It will be installed on every Golf in future and retrofitted to those already built, while a voluntary recall will be issued to ensure cars already delivered to customers are fixed.
The firm admits that around 15,000 Mk8 Golfs have already been delivered in Germany and are affected by the recall. A far smaller number of cars were delivered in the UK before the problem arose.
A statement issued in May has been updated to reflect the news: “In the course of internal investigations, we have determined that individual Golf 8 vehicles may experience unreliable data transmission from the software on the control unit or the online connectivity unit (OCU3). As a result, the full functionality of the eCall/emergency call assistant cannot be guaranteed.
"Volkswagen will initiate a voluntary recall for Golf Mk8 models already delivered to customers in order to install the software update. Volkswagen has already notified the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) of this and has requested owner data in order to inform the affected customers in good time."
This software, mandatory by EU law for every new car sold since March 2018, can detect when an accident requires the attendance of the emergency services and contacts them automatically.
Reports suggested the new Skoda Octavia was similarly afflicted, because it shares the same system. However, deliveries of that model aren't due until next month, so there won't be an issue.
READ MORE
New 2020 Volkswagen Golf: first prices and specs announced
New 2020 Skoda Octavia: UK prices and specs revealed
Volkswagen ID 3 delays continue as software problems pile up
Join the debate
Andrew1
Only the TDI versions are affected
soldi
Defeat Devices
Still trying to get the defeat devices to work without being detected!
VW and software not happy bedfellows. Would steer clear of the first cars unless you love your dealer and want to go back for multiple fixes.
The Apprentice
soldi wrote:
Haha! the remote 'wipe the ECU of evidence' command not working properly.
Antony Riley
Here we go again do ! V W not
Here we go again do ! V W not fully testing before they launch a new model,obviously not .So called German engineering called into question again. What did their lieing and known to top management at the time cost this shameless company Billions thats what. People still buy their not very reliable cars, look at all relevent data they are way down . Dont people realise all that cost to the company of their dishonesty will be paid for by You who purchase their cars How else will they get it back ?.
Antony Riley
Sort of expanding on my last
Sort of expanding on my last post re German engineering think I,m right that their is a large amount of Mercedes Owners which are building a case against them due to Mercedes fitting known to management re cheat devises ,Mmmm premier car maker and still their in the UK its Badge on th drive folk who support this dishonest company buy buyin their cars Just a thought
405line
Binding rear calipers?
Has anyone checked the rear brakes to see if they are seized?
si73
How does this system work? I
LucyP
It's called Ecall
All new cars in the EU are required to have an embedded SIM card, to make Ecall work which is also mandatory. In an accident, in the UK, it relays a coded message to BT, who then forward that message to the Police call centre. The police then decode it and decide which emergency services need to attend. The call centre person can also attempt to speak with the vehicle occupants, as they also can, if the occupants press the SOS button, that is also now mandatory.
The information that is sent in the coded message is secret, but clearly it must include the vehicle's GPS position, because the whole point of Ecall is to speed up the time between an accident happening and the emergency services being called.
It is surprising that the system on the latest Golf/Octavia doesn't work properly. It has been mandatory since 2018. There are so many systems that call something from monitored burglar alarms to connected door bells/cctv, that it is odd that they have a problem here.
Citytiger
LucyP wrote:
Its very surprising that it doesnt work seeing as the mk8 Golf is really just a heavily facelifted mk7, same chassis, same engines, same gearbox etc, just a few new body panels and slighty more tech (read touchscreeens), so it brings to question, did it work in the mk7/7.5, or any other recent vehicle VAG have produced, because surely it must be virtually the same coding for every vehicle.
However when it comes to VAG nothing surprises me, apart from the fact peole still buy their products thinking they are somehow better than the opposition.
si73
Thanks
Pages
Add your comment