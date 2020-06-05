Volkswagen restarts Golf deliveries as software problem fixed

Update claimed to solve issue with emergency call function; deliveries will recommence and voluntary recall be launched
5 June 2020

Volkswagen has resumed deliveries of the new, Mk8 Golf after a software problem was unearthed in May.

The problem, which centered around the eCall emergency assist function not working reliably, caused deliveries to be halted throughout Europe while a fix was developed.

Volkswagen now claims that a software update for the control unit has resolved the issue. It will be installed on every Golf in future and retrofitted to those already built, while a voluntary recall will be issued to ensure cars already delivered to customers are fixed. 

The firm admits that around 15,000 Mk8 Golfs have already been delivered in Germany and are affected by the recall. A far smaller number of cars were delivered in the UK before the problem arose. 

A statement issued in May has been updated to reflect the news: “In the course of internal investigations, we have determined that individual Golf 8 vehicles may experience unreliable data transmission from the software on the control unit or the online connectivity unit (OCU3). As a result, the full functionality of the eCall/emergency call assistant cannot be guaranteed.

"Volkswagen will initiate a voluntary recall for Golf Mk8 models already delivered to customers in order to install the software update. Volkswagen has already notified the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) of this and has requested owner data in order to inform the affected customers in good time."

This software, mandatory by EU law for every new car sold since March 2018, can detect when an accident requires the attendance of the emergency services and contacts them automatically.

Reports suggested the new Skoda Octavia was similarly afflicted, because it shares the same system. However, deliveries of that model aren't due until next month, so there won't be an issue.

READ MORE

New 2020 Volkswagen Golf: first prices and specs announced

New 2020 Skoda Octavia: UK prices and specs revealed

Volkswagen ID 3 delays continue as software problems pile up

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Read our review

Car review
Volkswagen Golf 2020 road test review - hero front

Volkswagen Golf

Eighth-generation Golf once again raises the bar for the family hatchback segment

Read our review
Back to top
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
11

Andrew1

18 May 2020
Only the TDI versions are affected :)

soldi

18 May 2020

Still trying to get the defeat devices to work without being detected!

VW and software not happy bedfellows. Would steer clear of the first cars unless you love your dealer and want to go back for multiple fixes.

The Apprentice

18 May 2020
soldi wrote:

Still trying to get the defeat devices to work without being detected!

VW and software not happy bedfellows. Would steer clear of the first cars unless you love your dealer and want to go back for multiple fixes.

Haha! the remote 'wipe the ECU of evidence' command not working properly.

Antony Riley

18 May 2020

Here we go again do ! V W not fully testing  before they launch a new model,obviously not .So called German engineering called into question again. What did their lieing and known to top management  at the time cost this shameless company Billions thats what. People still buy their not very reliable cars, look at all relevent data they are way down . Dont people realise all that cost to the company  of their dishonesty will be paid for by You who purchase their cars How else will they get it back ?. 

Antony Riley

18 May 2020

Sort of expanding on my last post re German engineering think I,m right that their is a large amount of Mercedes Owners which are building a case against them  due to Mercedes fitting known to management re cheat devises ,Mmmm premier car maker and still their in the UK its Badge on th drive folk who support this dishonest company buy buyin their cars  Just a thought 

405line

18 May 2020

Has anyone checked the rear brakes to see if they are seized?

si73

18 May 2020
How does this system work? I assume there is a sim card or some such, but how does it contact the respective emergency services and with what information? Is it a text message type thing with GPS coordinates?

LucyP

18 May 2020

All new cars in the EU are required to have an embedded SIM card, to make Ecall work which is also mandatory. In an accident, in the UK, it relays a coded message to BT, who then forward that message to the Police call centre. The police then decode it and decide which emergency services need to attend. The call centre person can also attempt to speak with the vehicle occupants, as they also can, if the occupants press the SOS button, that is also now mandatory.

The information that is sent in the coded message is secret, but clearly it must include the vehicle's GPS position, because the whole point of Ecall is to speed up the time between an accident happening and the emergency services being called. 

It is surprising that the system on the latest Golf/Octavia doesn't work properly. It has been mandatory since 2018. There are so many systems that call something from monitored burglar alarms to connected door bells/cctv, that it is odd that they have a problem here.

Citytiger

18 May 2020
LucyP wrote:

 

It is surprising that the system on the latest Golf/Octavia doesn't work properly. It has been mandatory since 2018. 

Its very surprising that it doesnt work seeing as the mk8 Golf is really just a heavily facelifted mk7, same chassis, same engines, same gearbox etc, just a few new body panels and slighty more tech (read touchscreeens), so it brings to question, did it work in the mk7/7.5, or any other recent vehicle VAG have produced, because surely it must be virtually the same coding for every vehicle.  

However when it comes to VAG nothing surprises me, apart from the fact peole still buy their products thinking they are somehow better than the opposition. 

si73

19 May 2020
Thanks

Pages

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week