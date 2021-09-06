Volkswagen plotting hot ID Life GTX version of new compact crossover

Volkswagen is plotting a hot GTX version of the new ID Life concept as part of a commitment to offering performance versions of all its new electric models.

The ID Life was revealed at the Munich motor show as a preview of the first Volkswagen model that will be offered on the entry-level MEB Entry platform. The production version, which is likely to carry the ID 2 name, is due in 2025 with a target price of £17,000.

The concept features a 231bhp front-mounted electric motor and a 57kWh battery to offer a range of 258 miles. Volkswagen sales boss Klaus Zellmer said that the production version would likely be sold in a standard form, with over-the-air updates used the unlock certain features - but he didn’t rule out a version with more powerful batteries and larger motors if needed.

“If we talk about GTX, as you know, we have an ID 4 GTX and an ID 5 GTX, and in the long run having a GTX version is something we want for every derivative. So GTX is, of course, also something that we want to have potentially for the ID Life.

“We will have to see whether our battery technology [for the IF Life] will be able to fulfil the GTX performance promise. If it does, then we will stay with limited variants. If not, then we will have to adjust accordingly, potentially with bigger or more powerful battery or different motor. But it’s too early to know year, and we’re in the midst of these project parameters.”

While Zellmer wouldn’t confirm that the production version of the ID Life would be named the ID 2, he did say that “there is a certain number that’s still open.”

While the ID 2 nameplate has been pegged for a crossover, it is understood that the model will eventually be twinned with an ID 1 compact hatch.

Asked by Autocar about the potential for a small hatch, Zeller added: “We kept the ID 1 number open for a potential project, so let’s wait and see. But will there be more cars? There’s always more cars.”

