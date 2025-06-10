Volkswagen is weighing up the viability of an electric compact MPV to replace the Touran and offer a practical alternative to SUVs for family car buyers.

The new model is said to be under internal review, with Volkswagen drawing inspiration from earlier concepts, including the 2016 Budd-e, which was based on an early version of the MEB platform that today underpins the brand's electric cars.

Sources familiar with the project have told Autocar that Volkswagen recently retrieved various MPV concepts from storage to support internal discussions and presentations exploring how their design and packaging could be adapted for a new production model.

The move reflects a broader shift in thinking inside Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg headquarters in Germany, where there is renewed recognition that a dedicated family-focused MPV may still have commercial relevance, especially in the European and Chinese markets, amid a flood of SUV models.

Although no production decision has been made, the new MPV would be positioned beneath the ID Buzz, offering a smaller footprint, a lighter weight and a more affordable price.

These qualities have led to it being described as a modern-day Microbus (Type 2).

The design direction of the new model remains under wraps, although it could be expected to take cues from concepts such as the 2011 Bulli and 2016 Budd-e, as well as production models such as the outgoing Mk2 Touran and 2014 Golf SV.

Key considerations include an upright silhouette, short overhangs, a flat floor and a high roofline – all aimed at providing maximum interior space and the sort of overall versatility expected by potential customers, including German taxi fleets.