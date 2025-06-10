BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volkswagen plots electric comeback for Touran MPV
Apple CarPlay to get major usability and customisation update

Volkswagen plots electric comeback for Touran MPV

Smaller sibling to ID Buzz could drawn on retro concepts such as the 2011 Bulli and 2016 Budd-e

Greg Kable
News
3 mins read
10 June 2025

Volkswagen is weighing up the viability of an electric compact MPV to replace the Touran and offer a practical alternative to SUVs for family car buyers.

The new model is said to be under internal review, with Volkswagen drawing inspiration from earlier concepts, including the 2016 Budd-e, which was based on an early version of the MEB platform that today underpins the brand's electric cars.

Sources familiar with the project have told Autocar that Volkswagen recently retrieved various MPV concepts from storage to support internal discussions and presentations exploring how their design and packaging could be adapted for a new production model.

The move reflects a broader shift in thinking inside Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg headquarters in Germany, where there is renewed recognition that a dedicated family-focused MPV may still have commercial relevance, especially in the European and Chinese markets, amid a flood of SUV models.

Although no production decision has been made, the new MPV would be positioned beneath the ID Buzz, offering a smaller footprint, a lighter weight and a more affordable price.

These qualities have led to it being described as a modern-day Microbus (Type 2).

VW Budd-E concept at CES 2016

The design direction of the new model remains under wraps, although it could be expected to take cues from concepts such as the 2011 Bulli and 2016 Budd-e, as well as production models such as the outgoing Mk2 Touran and 2014 Golf SV.

Key considerations include an upright silhouette, short overhangs, a flat floor and a high roofline – all aimed at providing maximum interior space and the sort of overall versatility expected by potential customers, including German taxi fleets.

The 2016 Budd-e concept measured 4597mm in length, some 70mm longer than the second-generation Touran and 124mm shorter than the standard-wheelbase ID Buzz.

Insiders say new sliding door and seating concepts are being developed in a bid to provide the sort of modernity of potential rivals, including the recently introduced Zeekr Mix.

While the existing ID Buzz targets “premium lifestyle” buyers, the Microbus is reportedly aimed at families seeking a “no-nonsense, high-utility electric vehicle with sliding rear doors and strong day-to-day usability”.

Pressure to act has come not only from persistent Touran loyalists but also from a new generation of electric MPVs emerging out of China - particularly models like the Mix, which has attracted attention for its unique twin sliding doors and highly flexible interior.

Launched in 2003, the Touran became a mainstay of Volkswagen's European line-up over two generations. Although overshadowed by SUVs in recent years, it remains one of the most successful European models of its type, with more than 2.6 million units sold globally.

While it's still early days, the new MPV is expected to ride on a further developed version of Volkswagen’s MEB+ platform or the newer SSP platform. 

It's likely to a choice of batteries in the 60–80kWh range and either single-motor front-wheel drive or optional dual-motor four-wheel drive.

Should the new MPV get the green light, it could be launched by 2027 or 2028, potentially reviving the Touran badge in line with Volkswagen's plan to provide future EVs with traditional names instead of the ID numbers used today.

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
harf 10 June 2025

Just go with the characterful option and get on with it already!

tuga 10 June 2025
Seriously doubt that any car being considered now will be ready to come to market by 2027. They'd have to be, at least, in the early prototype building phase by now if that was supposed to happen, not still considering what it might look like if they ever gave it the green light.

OTH, having a car that looks like the Buzz, but is smaller and lighter ( so, with better range ), and especially cheaper, could be a good idea.

Bob Cat Brian 10 June 2025
tuga wrote:

Seriously doubt that any car being considered now will be ready to come to market by 2027. They'd have to be, at least, in the early prototype building phase by now if that was supposed to happen, not still considering what it might look like if they ever gave it the green light. OTH, having a car that looks like the Buzz, but is smaller and lighter ( so, with better range ), and especially cheaper, could be a good idea.

Given the iD2 was previewed 2 years ago and isn't due until late 2026 at best, you're right. Any model 'under consideration' now isnt coming to market before 2030.

Weight isnt the biggest issue with the Buzz wrt range, its aerodynamics, a smaller but similarly bluff model isnt going to be significantly better in this regard, it could even be worse if it is significantly shorter (in length not height)

