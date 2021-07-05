BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volkswagen launches first over-the-air ID 3 update
UP NEXT
Used car buying guide: Ford Probe

Volkswagen launches first over-the-air ID 3 update

Manufacturer will offer quarterly software upgrades with the ability to buy extra services in the future
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
5 July 2021

Volkswagen will roll out the first over-the-air software updates for the ID 3 and ID 4 starting this month, with the plan to offer quarterly updates for all of its EVs from now on.

The updates are a key step in Volkswagen's renewed focus on software and will be key in the firm being able to charge money for extra services in the future.

The initial update will first be sent to the first ID 3s that were sold, whose owners are part of the First Movers Club. Due to software issues during the launch of the hatchback, some cars were sold without all of the originally intended functions. Updates will then follow for other ID 3s and for the ID 4 SUV.

The initial update will upgrade the ID 3’s system to ID.Software 2.3 and will include a range of new functions. These will include upgrades to the Dynamic Light Assist’s automative main-beam control function, dashboard-mounted ID Light bar so that its will use light signals to offer tips on driving more efficiently and refinements to the infotainment touchscreen interface.

The updates will automatically be sent to cars through the built-in internet, with owners able to choose when they install the upgrade. The download will occur in the background, but drivers won't be able to use the car while its installed. Owners must have a registered account with Volkswagen to receive updates.

In the future, Volkswagen will be able to update 35 control units on ID models.

Silke Bagschik, Volkswagen’s e-mobility sales boss, said Volkswagen had an extensive list of software upgrades planned, with the goal to balance each update to ensure it was a manageable size. 

She said: “We have a long wish list of ideas based on listening to feedback on what customers want, and we have some cool ideas coming from within the company.”

While the first updates will be free, Bagschik confirmed that future updates will offer paid-for upgrades.

“In the future, there will be some functions that we say ‘this will be worth some money’ and people will be happy to spend some money,” said Bagschik. “This is a valuable part of our business money - but right now we don’t have a firm date for the first functions that people will pay for.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Hyundai Ioniq 5 2021 FD Norway plates hero front

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Ultimate 73kWh AWD 2021 UK review

1 Suzuki Jimny Commercial 2021 FD hero front

Suzuki Jimny LCV 2021 review

1 Audi SQ8 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi SQ8 TFSI Vorsprung 2021 UK review

1 Ford Fiesta ST Mountune m260 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Fiesta ST Mountune M260 2021 UK review

1 Ford Puma ST Mountune m260 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Puma ST Mountune M260 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 VW ID 3 2021 road test review hero front

Volkswagen ID 3

How far does a car with the force of Volkswagen behind it move the needle on EV ownership?

Read our review
Back to top

Badschik declined to specify particular upgrades that Volkswagen could charge for in the future but said that they could include extra range and charging times, custom screens and new light signatures.

READ MORE

New entry-level Volkswagen ID 3 launched with 217-mile range

Road test review: Volkswagen ID 3

New Volkswagen ID 3: cheaper 'Pro' motor option goes on sale

View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
superstevie 5 July 2021

@scrap, that is exactly what they are doing...

scrap 5 July 2021

Before charging for extra features, maybe VW should sort out the glitches and ensure that customers can carry out basic functions, such as the heating?

Latest Drives

1 Hyundai Ioniq 5 2021 FD Norway plates hero front

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Ultimate 73kWh AWD 2021 UK review

1 Suzuki Jimny Commercial 2021 FD hero front

Suzuki Jimny LCV 2021 review

1 Audi SQ8 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi SQ8 TFSI Vorsprung 2021 UK review

1 Ford Fiesta ST Mountune m260 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Fiesta ST Mountune M260 2021 UK review

1 Ford Puma ST Mountune m260 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Puma ST Mountune M260 2021 UK review

View all latest drives