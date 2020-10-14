New Volkswagen ID 3: cheaper 'Pro' motor option goes on sale

Volkswagen has added a new version of its all-important ID 3 to UK price lists, bringing the car's base price down without reducing the claimed range.

The ID 3 Pro electric motor option, available on Life, Business and Family trim levels, reduces the base price from the launch Pro Performance powertrain's £29,990 to £28,670, inclusive of the government's plug-in car grant.

It puts out 143bhp and 199lb ft of torque, which, VW proudly states, is 11lb ft more than the venerable 148bhp 1.5 TSI petrol engine offers in models such as the Golf. The 0-62mph sprint is taken care of in 9.6sec.

The claimed range is 260-263 miles, depending on which of the three trim options is specified. A WLTP energy consumption figure of 4.2 miles per kWh is also listed. The lower powertrain still retains the ability to charge to 80% in 35min via a 100kW CCS charger.

The more potent ID 3 Pro Performance powertrain uses a 201bhp electric motor and 58kWh battery. It promises 0-62mph in 7.3sec and a range of up to 263 miles - a figure that reduces slightly as you move up through the six variants because of weight-increasing kit additions and bigger wheels.

Base ID 3 Life features cloth seats with integrated armrests, an infotainment package that includes a 10.0in touchscreen with Discover Pro navigation, Bluetooth and DAB radio, and a solely black interior. It also has the Comfort package, with electric folding mirrors featuring a projection light, an auto-dim rear-view mirror and rain-sensing wipers, heated seats and a heated wheel.

As with all variants, LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, lane assist, Car2X connected tech, front and rear parking sensors and 18in wheels or larger also feature.

ID 3 Business (£33,720) adds to that tally the Design package, with LED matrix headlights and LED rear lights with Dynamic Light Assist and lock/unlock animations, an LED strip running between the headlights, multi-colour cabin ambient lighting and tinted rear windows. It also includes the Assistance package, with a rear-view camera, keyless entry and illuminated door handles.

ID 3 Family (£34,650) builds on that kit roster with two-zone climate control, a variable boot floor and a 130cm-long panoramic sunroof. Alternatively, ID 3 Style ditches the first two features and costs £34,180.

Next up, ID 3 Tech (£36,190) adds to Style trim with an augmented reality head-up display and upgraded sound system, plus safety kit such as Travel Assist, Side Assist and Emergency Assist.

Topping the range of 58kWh models is the ID 3 Max (£38,220), combining the features from the Family and Tech models, plus 12-way electric front seats with lumbar support and a massaging function. Sports suspension and progressive steering are also included.