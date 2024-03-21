BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX is 335bhp electric MPV for £67,435
Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX is 335bhp electric MPV for £67,435

Type 2-inspired EV gets more powerful dual-motor powertrain and long-wheelbase option
Sam PhillipsWill Rimell
4 September 2024

The retro-styled Volkswagen ID Buzz has become the latest model to gain a warmed-up GTX variant. The new £67,435 range-topper arrives with a dual-motor powertrain and sportier-looking exterior.

With deliveries set to begin this month, the ID Buzz GTX joins the recently launched Volkswagen ID 3 GTX and ID 7 GTX Tourer in the firm’s line-up of performance-orientated EVs and will be offered in standard- and long-wheelbase form. 

Described by Volkswagen as “the most powerful Bulli of all time”, the GTX uses the same dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain as the ID 7 GTX Tourer to endow the hot MPV with 335bhp, up from 201bhp in the standard car. 

Torque has also dramatically increased, with the dual-motor Buzz putting out a Volkswagen Touareg R-baiting 413lb ft, enabling 0-62mph in 6.6sec. Such an increase in reserves has enabled Volkswagen to raise the ID Buzz’s towing capacity from 1000kg to 1800kg. 

The battery capacity has also increased, from 77kWh to 79kWh, and the long-wheelbase version uses an even bigger, 86kWh pack. The longer-wheelbase variant also adds an extra row of seats.

The standard GTX offers 262 miles of range and can be charged at up to 185kW for a 10-80% boost in 25 minutes, with the longer seven-seat GTX offering 295 miles and a higher, 200kW peak charge rate.

Visually, the ID Buzz GTX gains a number of subtle changes for a sportier look but maintains its retro appeal. It gets the GTX-style front bumper design with ‘arrowhead’ LED daytime-running lights, honeycomb grille and black gloss trim. It has 19in wheels fitted as standard, with 21in wheels available as an option.

Inside, the Buzz GTX features 'Comfort' seats that are decorated with red stitching and GTX lettering. It is also equipped with the same 12.9in touchscreen as the ID 3 GTX and runs Volkswagen’s latest and heavily upgraded software.

Long-wheelbase cars can also be fitted with the firm’s new electronically controlled panoramic roof, making it the largest sunroof yet fitted to a Volkswagen. 

Order books for the ID Buzz GTX have opened today, starting from £67,435 for the standard GTX and £67,945 for the seven-seat GTX.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is a Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Sam Phillips

Sam Phillips
Title: Staff Writer

Sam joined the Autocar team in summer 2024 and has been a contributor since 2021. He is tasked with writing used reviews and fiirst drives as well as updating top 10s and evergreen content on the Autocar website. 

He previously led sister-title Move Electric, which covers the entire spectrum of electric vehicles, from cars to boats – and even trucks. He is an expert in electric cars, new car news, microbility and classic cars. 

Sam graduated from Nottingham Trent University in 2021 with a BA in Journalism. In his final year he produced an in-depth feature on the automotive industry’s transition to electric cars and interviewed a number of leading experts to assess our readiness for the impending ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars.

jason_recliner 4 September 2024
Looks cheap and basic inside compared to an Alphard, let alone a Lexus.
Lucifer 21 March 2024

So let's compare to say a KIA EV9

Smaller battery

Less range

slower charging

costs more

VW electronics are shit (satnavs alone do nothing but constantly crash and lock up)

Less towing capacity

Slower 0-62

 

So only if you really really like the look of it more then anything else, buy the VW.

Come one, what a joke...

 

xxxx 4 September 2024

Yes let's compare, you say the Kia costs less, well the equivalent 4WD Kia is actually more expensive. That cost gap grows even bigger with 4wd 7 seater version, not so much of a joke anymore is it.

oh not everyone likes the fake SUV look of the Kia. 

