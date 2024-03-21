Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX is 335bhp electric MPV for £67,435

The retro-styled Volkswagen ID Buzz has become the latest model to gain a warmed-up GTX variant. The new £67,435 range-topper arrives with a dual-motor powertrain and sportier-looking exterior.

With deliveries set to begin this month, the ID Buzz GTX joins the recently launched Volkswagen ID 3 GTX and ID 7 GTX Tourer in the firm’s line-up of performance-orientated EVs and will be offered in standard- and long-wheelbase form.

Described by Volkswagen as “the most powerful Bulli of all time”, the GTX uses the same dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain as the ID 7 GTX Tourer to endow the hot MPV with 335bhp, up from 201bhp in the standard car.

Torque has also dramatically increased, with the dual-motor Buzz putting out a Volkswagen Touareg R-baiting 413lb ft, enabling 0-62mph in 6.6sec. Such an increase in reserves has enabled Volkswagen to raise the ID Buzz’s towing capacity from 1000kg to 1800kg.

The battery capacity has also increased, from 77kWh to 79kWh, and the long-wheelbase version uses an even bigger, 86kWh pack. The longer-wheelbase variant also adds an extra row of seats.

The standard GTX offers 262 miles of range and can be charged at up to 185kW for a 10-80% boost in 25 minutes, with the longer seven-seat GTX offering 295 miles and a higher, 200kW peak charge rate.

Visually, the ID Buzz GTX gains a number of subtle changes for a sportier look but maintains its retro appeal. It gets the GTX-style front bumper design with ‘arrowhead’ LED daytime-running lights, honeycomb grille and black gloss trim. It has 19in wheels fitted as standard, with 21in wheels available as an option.

Inside, the Buzz GTX features 'Comfort' seats that are decorated with red stitching and GTX lettering. It is also equipped with the same 12.9in touchscreen as the ID 3 GTX and runs Volkswagen’s latest and heavily upgraded software.