Volkswagen ID 7 GTX arrives as hot 335bhp range-topper

Volkswagen has continued its run of sporting electric models, with the ID 7 GTX becoming the latest EV to gain a 335bhp range-topper.

The ID 7 is the latest EV to wear the German brand’s new sporty badge, following the GTI-spirited ID 3 hatchback, ID Buzz MPV and technically related ID 7 Tourer estate.

A hot version of Volkwagen’s flagship saloon has been on the cards for some time and was all but confirmed by the German brand when it revealed the ID 7 GTX Tourer.

The ID 7 GTX shares the same dual-motor powertrain as its ID Buzz and ID 7 Tourer siblings, which ups power by 53bhp over the standard model. Volkswagen claims a sub-6.0sec 0-62mph time.

Powering the GTX saloon is the same 86kWh battery as the not-for-UK ID 7 Pro S, which can be charged at up to 200kW for a 10-80% charge in less than 30 minutes.

Wolfsburg is yet to confirm the ID 7 GTX’s range, but given its more power-focused billing, it will likely be less than the 425-mile range of the Pro S.

As with the estate, the saloon’s chassis and dynamics have been tweaked in order to deal with the increase in power.

The ID 7 GTX gains a sportier steering set-up, too, and buyers can add Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC), which uses a revised dynamics manager to offer customisable handling.

Some sporty cues are added to the exterior styling, such as a bespoke GTX front bumper, LED ‘arrowhead’ daytime running lights and black gloss trim.

The interior is identical to that of the GTX Tourer, with sports seats embellished by red stitching and GTX lettering.

Volkswagen is yet to confirm pricing for the ID 7 GTX, but it's likely to cost in excess of £60,000.