Volkswagen ID 1 could spawn Up GTI successor

Volkswagen technical chief Kai Grünitz has not ruled out a hot GTI version of the forthcoming ID Every1.

The new city car is due to arrive in 2027 priced from around £17,000 and it is likely to be offered with a 94bhp electric powertrain and a range of around 155 miles.

The car sits on a modified front-drive version of the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric architecture and Grünitz said the modular design of that platform would allow for more powerful motors to be fitted to the ID Every1.

However, Volkswagen has already committed to offering a GTI version of the ID 2all production model that is due next year and Grünitz hinted that the overlap between the two markets is part of the reason it has not committed to an ID 1 GTI.

Asked by Autocar if there will be an ID 1 GTI, Grünitz said: “It could [happen] because we’re using modules from the MEB platform. So it could. But it depends on various factors, including the reaction of customers to this car.

“Also we have the ID Every1 and we have the ID 2all, which will get a GTI version. Having everything in the ID 1 would mean it’s not necessary to have everything in the ID 2.

“The car [ID 2] is larger and has a lot more functions and more value. It’s the same as with an Up and a Polo. So we will see.”