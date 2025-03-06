BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volkswagen ID 1 could spawn Up GTI successor
Volkswagen ID 1 could spawn Up GTI successor

ID 1's underpinnings will accommodate a more powerful motor – if VW gives it the green light

James Attwood
News
1 min read
6 March 2025

Volkswagen technical chief Kai Grünitz has not ruled out a hot GTI version of the forthcoming ID Every1.

The new city car is due to arrive in 2027 priced from around £17,000 and it is likely to be offered with a 94bhp electric powertrain and a range of around 155 miles.

The car sits on a modified front-drive version of the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric architecture and Grünitz said the modular design of that platform would allow for more powerful motors to be fitted to the ID Every1.

Related articles

However, Volkswagen has already committed to offering a GTI version of the ID 2all production model that is due next year and Grünitz hinted that the overlap between the two markets is part of the reason it has not committed to an ID 1 GTI.

Asked by Autocar if there will be an ID 1 GTI, Grünitz said: “It could [happen] because we’re using modules from the MEB platform. So it could. But it depends on various factors, including the reaction of customers to this car.

“Also we have the ID Every1 and we have the ID 2all, which will get a GTI version. Having everything in the ID 1 would mean it’s not necessary to have everything in the ID 2.

The car [ID 2] is larger and has a lot more functions and more value. It’s the same as with an Up and a Polo. So we will see.”

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

Comments
1
Peter Cavellini 6 March 2025

Many decades ago there was only one GTi, now, every nearly every model in VW car range has this moniker stuck on its rump.

