BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volkswagen Golf GTI gets major overhaul for final petrol outing
UP NEXT
Driven: Toyota's manual gearbox for electric cars

Volkswagen Golf GTI gets major overhaul for final petrol outing

More power, chassis upgrade and cabin revamp mark petrol hot hatch swansong
Felix Page
News
4 mins read
30 October 2023

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is being prepared for one final outing with petrol power as the firm begins laying the groundwork for the hallowed performance badge’s electric future. 

After VW revealed the striking ID GTI concept as a near preview of its first EV hot hatchback, based on the upcoming ID 2, its petrol forebear is gearing up for upgrades that look set to bring more power alongside dramatic technological advances and a wide-reaching interior rethink. 

Due to be revealed early next year as part of the facelifted Golf line-up, the ‘Mk8.5’ GTI is tipped to stick with pure-combustion power, even as Volkswagen ushers in new mild-hybrid and longer-range plug-in hybrid versions of the standard Golf. 

Related articles

The hot hatch’s EA888 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine produces 242bhp in the current car, giving it a 0-62mph time of 6.3sec and a governed 155mph top speed. 

But that engine is tipped to be significantly updated for its final years in production, with the GTI Clubsport ramping output to 296bhp and the four-wheel-drive Golf R touting 326bhp in its most potent form. 

The standard GTI’s focus on delivering ‘everyday performance’ means such lofty figures will remain the preserve of those range-toppers, but VW has confirmed the new Tiguan and Passat will be offered with a version of the petrol four-pot that lifts output to 262bhp. 

Given the Golf uses the same MQB Evo architecture as those larger siblings, the possibility for that more potent motor to be used in the GTI is evident. 

VW has yet to detail exact performance figures, but a 20bhp increase – along with an expected hike in torque to around 300lb ft – could drop the GTI’s 0-62mph time below 6.0sec and make it a closer match for the newer and faster Honda Civic Type R. 

The power increase will come alongside revisions to the GTI’s chassis in pursuit of keener dynamics and enhanced rolling refinement. The latest iteration of the MQB platform, as used by the Tiguan and Passat, brings a stiffer rear axle carrier that’s claimed to improve rolling refinement and cornering performance, as well as a more advanced version of the DCC adaptive suspension system that made its debut underneath the current GTI. 

Called DCC Pro, it allows for much more precise control of the compression and rebound of the two-valve dampers, which boosts isolation over rougher surfaces while allowing better absorption of road surface imperfections, even while cornering. 

Also in the frame is a reprieve for the manual Golf GTI, in line with relaxations to the impending Euro 7 emission regulations that had previously threatened the stick-shift car’s viability. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Volkswagen Golf 2020 road test review - hero front

Volkswagen Golf

Europe’s biggest-selling new car, in eighth-generation form, joins the tech revolution

Read our review
Back to top

Autocar previously revealed that the original plans for the new rules – initially set to be introduced in 2025 – would force the retirement of the six-speeder from the whole Golf line-up in a move to reduce VW’s fleet emissions. 

But with the European Commission poised to relax the emissions testing requirements and delay their implementation, the route could be paved for a comeback. 

Notably, though, the manual GTI is no longer on sale in the UK and the new US-market GTI 380 special edition was described by VW as marking the “final year of manual production”, so it seems more likely the uprated hot hatch will be equipped exclusively with a seven-speed DSG gearbox. 

More certain is a wide-reaching revamp of the Golf’s cockpit and infotainment suite, aimed at rectifying the usability and reliability problems that have plagued the hatchback since its 2020 launch. Pictures from our spy photographers reveal that the Golf line-up will get the expansive new 12.9in touchscreen that has been introduced in its newer stablemates, together with a new-look 10.4in instrument display. 

Both are expected to usher in simplified menu structures, quicker response times and improved functionality. As part of the overhaul, VW will also introduce light-up touch sliders for the climate controls, making them easier to operate at night. 

The haptic controls on the steering wheel, another gripe, will be replaced by conventional switches and buttons, and the Golf will follow the recently refreshed ID 3 in adopting higher-quality materials throughout. The exterior revisions will be more subtle but massaged bumpers and reshaped headlights will be the key differentiators. 

Looking further ahead, 2026 will mark the 50th anniversary of the GTI, which means one of the final entrants into the Mk8 family is highly likely to be a commemorative model to follow in the footsteps of the 2021 track-honed Clubsport 45 special edition. 

Car Review
Volkswagen Golf
Volkswagen Golf 2020 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

The GTI ‘Edition 50’ will be conceived to showcase the GTI at its best, with bespoke styling, a power boost and an uprated chassis geared towards rapid lap times.

Advertisement
Back to top

Two years later, in 2028, VW will reveal the ninth-generation Golf as an EV – the first in its line-up to use the new SSP architecture – complete with an uprated GTI hot hatch.

used Volkswagen Golf cars for sale

Volkswagen Golf 1.0 TSI SE Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£14,377
21,277miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI R-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£26,475
4,157miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech GT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£11,399
63,740miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Volkswagen Golf 1.6 TDI Match Euro 5 5dr
2011
£3,899
124,636miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Volkswagen GOLF 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech GT Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£8,990
67,358miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI Match DSG Euro 5 5dr
2013
£7,599
77,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TSI GTI Euro 5 3dr
2011
£7,800
100,033miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TSI GTI DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£23,000
21,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TSI R DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£22,200
52,469miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 8863 cars
Powerd By
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 30 October 2023

Carehome candidate?, VW have left it a bit late, others have moved the game on, 300hp isn't top dog stuff anymore ,400+hp is entry number now,maybe VW should have beeped bold and gone for a new look GTi?

Ryan Bane 30 October 2023

How about an interior UI update so I can actually imagine living with one

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives