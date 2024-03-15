BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volkswagen close to final design of £17k ID 1 electric car
UP NEXT
Tesla Model 2 set for production next year as sub-£25k EV

Volkswagen close to final design of £17k ID 1 electric car

Company to decide on one of four proposals for the price-leading Renault Twingo rival due in 2027
Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
15 March 2024

Volkswagen is set to sign off the final design of the Volkswagen ID 1 imminently, brand chairman Thomas Schäfer has said, with four proposals being debated for the £17,000 entry-level electric car.

Conceived as a replacement for the 11-year-old e-Up, the new model is planned to go on sale across Europe by the end of 2027 at a price equivalent to around £17,000.

Speaking at the company’s annual accounts press conference, Schäfer confirmed Volkswagen will decide within the next few weeks what direction the ID 1 will ultimately take.

Related articles

“The working title is ID 1 and the vehicle is planned for 2027. We’re in the middle of it all. We know what the car should look like,” he said.

The ID 1 will directly rival the fourth-generation Renault Twingo, which is planned to be launched in 2026 as an electric hatchback with styling highly reminiscent of the original and with a projected price similar to the upcoming Volkswagen's.

As well as deciding what form the car will take, Volkswagen has yet to lock in the industrial plan for its new entry-level electric model. “This is extremely challenging,” said Schäfer.

Given high battery and production costs in Europe, a price of £17,000 is likely to be achieved only with large volumes and high economies of scale.

Development and production costs can be amortised across other Volkswagen Group brands, including Skoda and Seat/Cupra, Schäfer said, adding: “We will make the decision in the short term.”

Recent reports have suggested that Volkswagen could join forces with Renault and possibly develop and produce the ID 1 in partnership with the Twingo.

Renault Twingo concept – front

At an earlier press conference this week, Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume said a decision on an entry-level model would be made in 2024, referencing the possibility of a tie-up with Renault.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

mercedes eqs suv review 2024 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
7
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Yangwang U5 review 01 cornering front
Yangwang U8
Yangwang U8
renault scenic e tech 01 tracking front
Renault Scenic E-Tech
8
Renault Scenic E-Tech
Skoda Superb Estate front
Skoda Superb
9
Skoda Superb
01 Porsche Panamera review 2024 front driving
Porsche Panamera
8
Porsche Panamera

View all car reviews

Back to top

“We are working conceptionally on a solution and are not ruling out partnerships in this area,” he said.

The Volkswagen brand, which has initiated an £8.5 billion cost-cutting drive in a bid to improve profitability during the transformation to an all-electric line-up, says it will streamline development processes in a move intended to reduce the crucial "time to market" for future models from a previous 54 months to 36 months.

On this timeframe, the ID 1 could begin sales in 2027, provided a production go-ahead is given by Schäfer this year.

The upcoming Volkswagen is among 11 new electric-powered ID models currently planned for launch by the end of 2027. Described on a Powerpoint slide revealed by Schäfer as the 'Entry-Level E-Volkswagen', it is positioned below the ID 2, which is set to be launched in the UK in 2026.

Advertisement

used cars for sale

Volkswagen TIGUAN 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech R-Line DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£18,440
75,573miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Ford Fiesta 1.0T EcoBoost Titanium X Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£3,499
133,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Tesla Model Y Auto RWD 5dr
2023
£33,383
27,978miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Vauxhall Grandland X 1.2 Turbo Elite Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£12,494
53,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volvo XC40 2.0 B4 MHEV R-Design Pro Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£27,490
0miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
BMW 1 SERIES 2.0 116d M Sport Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£6,995
0miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Toyota AYGO 1.0 VVT-i X-play Euro 6 5dr
2019
£9,749
0miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Nissan X-TRAIL 1.5 H E-POWER Tekna Auto E-4ORCE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£44,499
0miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Audi Q5 2.0 TFSIe 50 Black Edition Sportback S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr 17.9kWh
2024
£60,775
0miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Pierre 15 March 2024

Trouble is it's virtually 4 years away. It would be hard to get excited about really, even it if it was exactly what you wanted.

Peter Cavellini 15 March 2024

If only all concepts came out the Factory gate as is,but alas they don't, basic is basic,looks,feels cheap and premium is what you want but is over priced,so regardless of the cheap entry level, most will buy mid spec.

Latest Reviews

mercedes eqs suv review 2024 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
7
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Yangwang U5 review 01 cornering front
Yangwang U8
Yangwang U8
renault scenic e tech 01 tracking front
Renault Scenic E-Tech
8
Renault Scenic E-Tech
Skoda Superb Estate front
Skoda Superb
9
Skoda Superb
01 Porsche Panamera review 2024 front driving
Porsche Panamera
8
Porsche Panamera

View all car reviews