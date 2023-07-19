Vauxhall Corsa hybrid to launch from £22,890

Vauxhall will launch the Corsa Hybrid from £22,890 in the UK, with its new powertrain touting a 20% reduction in fuel consumption over the standard petrol car.

In basic trim, the new hybrid supermini costs £3265 more than its petrol sibling, rising to £25,270 in mid-range GS trim, while top-spec Ultimate adds a £4370 premium.

With deliveries beginning in March, the Toyota Yaris Hybrid rival will be the final Vauxhall to receive the company’s Vizor grille.

The Corsa Hybrid is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, a 28bhp electric motor and a 48V lithium ion battery. Mounted under the front passenger seat, the pack is recharged under certain driving conditions.

The Miller-cycle three-cylinder engine uses a variable-geometry turbocharger, meaning its output is optimised based on the load of the engine, making it more fuel efficient.

The hybrid powertrain is available in either 126bhp/191lb ft or 162bhp/209lb ft guise (the latter is also confirmed to be offered in the Vauxhall Grandland SUV).

Energy is delivered to the front wheels via a bespoke six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The motor can be used independent of the engine at speeds below 18mph. It also has energy recuperation for charging the 48V battery.

According to Vauxhall design boss Mark Adams, the overhaul of the Corsa's powertrain options take the car a “significant step forward”, especially with the electric version.

The EV will be sold alongside the hybrid and now offers an upgraded 154bhp motor – shared with sibling brand Peugeot’s updated e-208 – for an improved 246-mile WLTP range.

Both electric versions come with an on-board 11kW charger, allowing them to charge from 0-100% in five hours and 15 minutes. Rapid charging from 10%-80% is claimed to take 30 minutes.