Vauxhall Corsa hybrid to launch from £22,890
Vauxhall Corsa hybrid to launch from £22,890

First hybrid option for popular supermini boasts 20% reduction in fuel consumption over standard car
Will Rimell
News
3 mins read
10 January 2024

Vauxhall will launch the Corsa Hybrid from £22,890 in the UK, with its new powertrain touting a 20% reduction in fuel consumption over the standard petrol car.

In basic trim, the new hybrid supermini costs £3265 more than its petrol sibling, rising to £25,270 in mid-range GS trim, while top-spec Ultimate adds a £4370 premium.

With deliveries beginning in March, the Toyota Yaris Hybrid rival will be the final Vauxhall to receive the company’s Vizor grille.  

The Corsa Hybrid is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, a 28bhp electric motor and a 48V lithium ion battery. Mounted under the front passenger seat, the pack is recharged under certain driving conditions. 

The Miller-cycle three-cylinder engine uses a variable-geometry turbocharger, meaning its output is optimised based on the load of the engine, making it more fuel efficient.

The hybrid powertrain is available in either 126bhp/191lb ft or 162bhp/209lb ft guise (the latter is also confirmed to be offered in the Vauxhall Grandland SUV).

Energy is delivered to the front wheels via a bespoke six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The motor can be used independent of the engine at speeds below 18mph. It also has energy recuperation for charging the 48V battery.

According to Vauxhall design boss Mark Adams, the overhaul of the Corsa's powertrain options take the car a “significant step forward”, especially with the electric version.

The EV will be sold alongside the hybrid and now offers an upgraded 154bhp motor – shared with sibling brand Peugeot’s updated e-208 – for an improved 246-mile WLTP range.

Both electric versions come with an on-board 11kW charger, allowing them to charge from 0-100% in five hours and 15 minutes. Rapid charging from 10%-80% is claimed to take 30 minutes.

Vauxhall Corsa

Car review
vauxhall corsa review 2023 01 tracking front

Vauxhall Corsa

Major revisions give the popular supermini a stylish new look and refreshed hardware, but to what effect?

Read our review
The 134bhp and 154bhp versions of the 51kWh Corsa Electric are priced from £32,445 and £38,585.

That means the EV undercuts the £34,470 Mini Electric three-door hatch in its entry-level guise.

Design-spec Corsas come with a 7.0in touchscreen infotainment system, parking sensors and the usual raft of safety systems, such as lane departure warning and speed sign recognition.

GS trim brings a 10.0in infotainment touchscreen, a rear parking camera and 17in alloy wheels. 

Ultimate cars get matrix headlights, heated and massaging seats upholstered in Alcantara and a heated steering wheel.

Vauxhall hopes that heavy visual updates and increased powertrain choices – as well as a rise in electric range – will enable the Corsa to again become the UK's best-selling car, having been pipped last year by the Nissan Qashqai SUV and chased closely by the Tesla Model Y and Ford Puma

“It has been a phenomenal success. Ever since it landed in the market, it has been a really important car for us,” Adams told Autocar. 

Visually, the biggest changes are at the front, where more muscular and slimline LED headlights join the Vizor grille – a single, solid black panel that sits between the lights. 

“It really feels like a very different car and feels much more modern,” said Adams. “Not only does it look sporty, but it [also] looks more efficient, more aerodynamic and more electric.”

The visual changes mean the Corsa will continue to play a major role in rebuilding brand awareness for Vauxhall and, coupled with the new Astra released last year, “certainly ties in with the familiarity”, said company boss James Taylor. 

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: Deputy news editor

Will is a journalist with more than eight years experience in roles that range from news reporter to editor. He joined Autocar in 2022 as deputy news editor, moving from a local news background where he cut his teeth.

Comments
46
Add a comment…
xxxx 10 January 2024

Anyone looking to buy this or any Hybrid need to think whether a 20 percent saving, and that's the manufacturers claim, on fuel costs will repay the extra 3.5k. The answer in most cases is probably not.

Richgill77 20 July 2023
Haha who in their right mind would spend £38k on a Corsa?
wigwig13 19 July 2023

23 Plate Top of the range Corsa-e with a few hundred miles on the clock advertised on a well known car selling website for under £20K - the 'market' is saying these are hugely overpriced with such savage depreciation. 

