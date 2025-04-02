BACK TO ALL NEWS
Vauxhall Corsa Electric update brings 266 miles of range for £29k

Revised battery chemistry and motor improve Long Range version to 266 miles between charges

Charlie Martin
2 April 2025

The Long Range version of the Vauxhall Corsa Electric has received an update that increases its range by 14 miles.

Vauxhall attributed the gain to improved cell chemistry in the nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery and revisions to the electric car’s motor reducing energy consumption.

This means the Long Range variant is officially capable of driving 266 miles between charges, compared with 252 miles previously.

For reference, the rival Renault 5 gets 252 miles from a larger 52kWh battery, while the new Hyundai Inster’s 49kWh pack yields 229 miles.

The updated Corsa Electric is also distinguished by the inclusion of vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities, meaning the car’s battery can power external devices at up to 3.6kW and 16A.

This is enabled by using the car’s charging cable with a bespoke V2L 'gun' that will be sold by Vauxhall dealers.

Given the Corsa Electric is closely related to the Peugeot e-208, that car is expected to receive the same set of upgrades in the coming months.

Prices for the updated Corsa Electric Long Range will start at £28,900 – £1395 more than the unchanged regular version (134bhp, 221-mile range).

Deliveries will begin in May.

At the same time as introducing the revised Corsa Electric, Vauxhall has increased prices across the rest of the model range.

The regular Corsa Electric in Yes trim has gone up by £675 to £27,505. The regular Design and GS models have increased by £500. And the Long Range GS and both Ultimate models are £725 more than previously.

Vauxhall Corsa Electric

Britain’s market-leading small EV gets a mid-life refresh with a new face, upgraded kit and bigger battery option

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

