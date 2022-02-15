BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer estate makes world debut in Brussels
UP NEXT
Jeep Avenger wins Car of the Year award at Brussels motor show

Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer estate makes world debut in Brussels

Popular wagon adopts firm's new look and offers a choice of diesel, petrol and plug-in power
News
2 mins read
13 January 2023

The new Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer has made its world debut at the Brussels motor show ahead of deliveries beginning in summer later this year.

The estate version of the reinvented Astra starts from £25,005 in entry-level Design trim, which includes 16in alloy wheels, a 10in touchscreen and 10in instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity and wireless smartphone integration. A raft of safety kit including lane departure warning, parking sensors at each end and a driver drowsiness detector are all standard, as well.

GS-Line trim asks £27,900 for an enhanced equipment list including larger 17in wheels, a contrasting black rood, dual-zone climate control, heated seats and a 360deg parking camera. 

The Ford Focus estate rival is offered with a choice of plug-in hybrid, petrol and diesel engines. Plug-in hybrid models offer 178bhp, while petrol and diesel variants produce between 108bhp and 128bhp. 

The model is the first estate in Vauxhall’s line-up to sport the firm’s latest corporate look, as seen on the Mokka, Crossland and Grandland, with its now-trademark 'Vizor' and 'Pure Panel' design features at the front end. 

The Sports Tourer measures 4.6m long, 1.8m wide and 1.4m tall. Non-electrified models offer 608 litres of boot space with all seats in place and 1636 litres with the rear seats folded down, while the plug-in hybrid has 548 litres and 1574 litres respectively. Load height stands at 60cm.

Petrol and diesel models are available with Vauxhall’s optional Intelli-Space feature, which adds a movable load floor that can be tilted at a 45deg angle. Also included is a retractable boot storage cover that can be stored below the floor. 

Intelli-Space includes improved storage areas for first aid and flat tyre kits, which are now discreetly hidden and can be accessed from the boot or rear seats. Vauxhall says this means drivers will not have to completely unpack the boot to access them. 

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Astra 1.4i Tech Line Nav Euro 6 5dr
2018
£10,290
29,058miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall ASTRA 1.6 16v SRi Euro 5 5dr
2012
£5,195
49,657miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall ASTRA 1.4i Turbo SRi VX Line Nav Euro 6 5dr
2018
£11,995
31,017miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i Turbo SRi VX Line Euro 6 5dr
2017
£10,300
42,241miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i Turbo Elite Sports Tourer Euro 6 5dr
2017
£13,500
12,393miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.6 16v Limited Edition Euro 5 5dr
2014
£8,000
33,137miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall ASTRA 1.6i Elite Sports Tourer Auto Euro 6 5dr
2015
£10,000
39,243miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.6i Turbo SRi Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£10,250
52,497miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall ASTRA 1.6 16v Design Euro 5 5dr
2014
£5,300
59,995miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Honda NSX Type S front driving
Honda NSX Type S
Honda NSX Type S
Honda Civic Type R 2023 front driving
New Honda Civic Type R 2023 UK first drive
New Honda Civic Type R 2023 UK first drive
1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer

Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer (2016-2022)

New and improved Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer gets a boot extension and a new BiTurbo diesel engine, but it's no match for the Skoda Octavia Estate

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 13 January 2023

Hard to lose the rep wagon moniker though?, private Vauxhall buyers are getting into the Mokka, I thought Estate cars were on there way out like Saloon cars?

Bimfan 15 February 2022

It's a bit fussy round the rear bumper area, but that's hard to get right on a wagon. Otherwise I like it a lot.

Only two problems left for me then, the abysmal Vauxhall dealers in my area and the somewhat weedy engines.

superstevie 1 December 2021

I want to like this, especially as I like the hatch a lot, but somehow I don't. It is like opposite of the new 308 for me, which looks better as an estate. Still, looks much better than last generation 

Latest Drives

Honda NSX Type S front driving
Honda NSX Type S
Honda NSX Type S
Honda Civic Type R 2023 front driving
New Honda Civic Type R 2023 UK first drive
New Honda Civic Type R 2023 UK first drive
1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive

View all latest drives