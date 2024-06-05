BACK TO ALL NEWS
Vauxhall adds hybrid option to Mokka range for £25,320

Addition means brand's entire range can be bought with either pure-electric, electrified or combustion powertrains
Will Rimell
News
1 min read
5 June 2024

Vauxhall has added a hybrid powertrain to its Mokka line-up, meaning the brand’s entire stable now offers the option of pure-electric, electrified, or combustion power. 

The Mokka Hybrid’s 134bhp, 48V system, which it shares with the smaller Vauxhall Corsa, is built around a 1.2-litre three-pot petrol engine supplemented by a 28bhp permanent magnet synchronous motor. 

The powertrain’s 0.89kWh lithium ion battery allows for around half a mile of electric-only driving when travelling less than 18mph. It is mounted under the front passenger seat for better rear space, and can be recharged under braking. 

Power is set to the front wheels via a hybrid-bespoke six-speed automatic gearbox.

Vauxhall claims the hybrid system can achieve fuel consumption levels as high as 57.6mpg; the range’s current most efficient model, with a 100bhp three-pot, can hit 46.3mpg.

Key to this figure is the Miller-cycle engine which uses a variable-geometry turbocharger, meaning its output is optimised based on the load of the engine.

What’s more, the addition of the front axle-mounted electric motor also means the Volkswagen T-Cross rival is a smidge faster to 62mph, which it now hits from standing in 9.1sec, 0.1sec quicker than its 130bhp pure-petrol sibling.

The hybrid powertrain can be optioned across the range, starting from £25,320 with the entry Griffin trim, £30,810 in GS spec, and topping out at £34,115 in Ultimate guise. For a pure-petrol Mokka, the range opens at £21,555, and £29,495 for the EV.

Read our review

Car review
1 Vauxhall mokka 2021 RT hero front

Vauxhall Mokka

Frumpy crossover turns into something of a style icon. Does it have substance, too?

Read our review

