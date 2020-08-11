Updated: Ford Kuga PHEV deliveries halted due to battery fires

Ford has halted sales of its new Kuga PHEV due to concerns over overheating battery packs, the company has confirmed.
The plug-in hybrid SUV arrived in showrooms only a couple of months ago but has been deemed a success so far, accounting for half of the Kugas registered across Europe in the second quarter of this year.
However, Ford has released a statement admitting the sale of Kuga PHEVs built prior to 26 June 2020 has been suspended "temporarily". The statement also says "information from the field indicates that four vehicle fires are likely to have been caused by the overheating of the high-voltage batteries".
The "potential concern" has not only led to deliveries and sales of new models being stopped; buyers who have received their cars have also been contacted and told not to charge their high-voltage battery "until further notice". They have been asked to keep the car in its "EV Auto" drive mode.
The brand has now issued a safety recall for all affected models, and is writing to customers to book vehicles in for remedial work from later this month once the required parts are available.
It's not yet known how difficult the problem will be to resolve, with unverified suggestions claiming it's related to the battery's charging module overheating. Ford admits that this overheating can occur "when the vehicle is parked and unattended or is charged".
Although it's not believed that any injuries have been reported as a result of the fires, the fact that multiple fires have been reported on a relatively new car is cause for concern.
Also unclear is why the problem affects only Kugas built prior to the end of June. It's believed that up to 27,000 cars globally are affected.
Fires in combustion-engined vehicles are nothing new, but they're rarer in EVs, due to their relatively small numbers. EV fires can be volatile, however, with first responders and firefighters now provided specific EV training to ensure the high-voltage power system is switched off as a priority.
READ MORE
Ford Kuga PHEV ST-Line 2020 review
New BYD Blade EV battery stands up to extreme durability tests
Ford: 2035 combustion ban unfeasible without PHEVs
Join the debate
Tycoon
So not a big deal, but if a
Saucerer
Tycoon wrote:
Agreed. So many people dislike Tesla. But why? Is it Musk they hate or the cars? I don't think a car company or models of cars are vilified as much as Tesla!
Peter Cavellini
Character.
I think it's nothing to do with the product, let me ask a question, would you know any board members of any company on sight?, my theory is, if you have controversial chairmanship, or designers or whatever, the Company is judged on what they say, some deliberately court controversy just to upset the media, us, it can't be easy running a Global business, we have Musk, Trump, and Putin just now, they I think have there ways of dealing with everything, maybe not right, but there you go, maybe we have to accept the fact , Tesla haven't had this issue like Ford has, maybe Ford didn't develope the Battery module properly?
scotty5
Saucerer wrote:
If this happened on a Tesla the car would be rendered useless. With PHEV you just use the engine. Perhaps it's EV rather than Tesla, no? Which of course is all too understandable given the readership are mostly petrolheads.
scotty5
I don't get it
Wouldn't the fact it's being reported on Autocar suggest otherwise?
Citytiger
Tycoon wrote:
It is a big deal, however, think for a moment, if Tesla said, dont charge your batteries they may set on fire, it leaves their customers completely stranded or having to reley on internal combustion engines, if Ford tell their Kuga customers not to charge their cars, its not a problem because they can still travel using the petrol engine which the vehicle has, and research has shown, that many PHEV drivers never bother plugging them in anyway.
Citytiger
Tycoon wrote:
Then again, perhaps it is Tesla people hate, after all how many other vehicle companies disable optional extras on their cars when they are sold on to new owners, or have been repaired by a third party?
Examples being, a customer buys a new Tesla, pays £xxx for the full auto pilot system, keeps the car for a years, then advertise it for sale, the new custome buys it, registers it, and Tesla disable the auto pilot system because customer number 2 hasnt paid for it, so customer 2 pays to have it turned back on, meanwhile customer number 1 buys another Tesla and has to again pay for the auto pilot for his new car, does that seem fair, if the system is purchased by an individual, and is built into the vehicle as standard, and just need a line of code to activate, why cant that line of code remain with the individual, like a loyaly reward or something?
Or what about the customer who buys a second hand Tesla Model S, then finds out his supercharging access is denied because the vehicle was in a minor collision but wasnt repaired by a Tesla main dealer? Tesla claim its because they cant guarantee the repair was done to their standards, but as is well known Tesla build quality is not exactly top notch, and the vehicle may have been repaired better than factory.
xxxx
Tesla or
Imagine the hate if it had been JLR I-Paces.
scotty5
xxxx wrote:
The story is about Ford and the replies so far talk about Tesla and Jaguar? Perhaps it's those commentators who're fixated with those brands.
Anyone care to comment about the actual report and the problem Ford is having?
xxxx
scotty5 wrote:
Perhaps the rule could be applied to all articles and reviews. There'd certainly be fewer mentions of Tesla and JLR as they seem to be dragged into everything.
Pages
Add your comment