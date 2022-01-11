BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Updated 2023 Porsche 911 Turbo spotted winter testing
UP NEXT
Bangernomics best buys: Volvo V70

Updated 2023 Porsche 911 Turbo spotted winter testing

Upcoming mid-life refresh will bring lightly tweaked looks for Porsche's flagship sports car
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
11 January 2022

Porsche is developing an updated version of the 911 as the current generation approaches the mid-point of its planned life cycle. 

Set to be designated the '992.2' generation, in line with traditional nomenclature for updated 911 models, the lightly overhauled Aston Martin Vantage rival has been spotted cold-weather testing in Turbo form, giving an early look at the planned changes.

Having launched only in 2019, the 992-generation 911 is the second-newest model line in Porsche's current portfolio, after the Taycan, which means most of its switchgear, interior technology and drivetrain hardware is up to date with its stable-mates. So, as is customary for the 911, this facelift will be an example of subtle evolution rather than any radical reinvention.

Related articles

The design, for example, has been barely altered over the car currently on sale. The most visible change looks to be a reshaped front bumper that incorporates vertical active aero elements and does away with the Turbo's prominent wraparound light bar. 

Also evident is a new radar set-up, which appears to comprise two sensors in the middle of the front splitter, rather than just one, while the rear light bar looks to have been split into segments. 

The interior is also expected to be largely untouched, though a previously spotted prototype had had its gauge cluster covered, suggesting an upgrade is on the cards there – potentially ushering in the newer, all-digital set-up deployed on the Taycan EV. 

Related review
Porsche 911 Carrera S 2019 road test review - hero front
Car Reviews
Porsche 911
9
Read our review

It is unlikely that Porsche will seek to introduce any significant drivetrain modifications, though there is a chance that the long-mooted 911 hybrid could be added to the range when the 992 is facelifted, most likely in 2023.

An electrified 911 prototype was spotted at the Nürburgring last year, suggesting that work to hybridise its flat-six motor – as promised would be the case at launch – was well under way.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Turbo Technics Fiesta ST 285 2022 UK first drive review lead

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review
1 Electrogenic Porsche 356 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan S 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review
1 RUF SCR 2021 first drive review lead

Ruf SCR 2021 review

Ruf SCR 2021 review
1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Porsche 911 Carrera S 2019 road test review - hero front

Porsche 911

Wider, more powerful eighth-generation 911 is still eminently fast, and capable at all speeds

Read our review
Back to top

Used cars for sale

 Porsche 911 2dr Tiptronic S
2021
£29,250
6,312miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 2dr Pdk
2017
£45,900
16,189miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 S 2dr Pdk
2015
£68,990
33,384miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 2dr Pdk
2017
£74,950
23,104miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 2dr Pdk
2018
£77,965
32,665miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 2dr Pdk
2018
£79,900
18,700miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 S 2dr Pdk
2016
£82,991
35,113miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 T 2dr Pdk
2018
£83,900
14,575miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 Gts 2dr Pdk
2015
£86,990
16,302miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Boris9119 11 January 2022

As a Porsche fanboy I appreciate news about forthcoming models but this article seems to state nothing at all and only speculates in the most general terms about what might or might not materialize? I am all for Autocar providing daily content but this article is utter dross. As for detail, well the 911 turbo is not the flagship sportscar, that would be the 911 turbo s. And stop forever suggesting that the Aston Martin Vantage is a rival! I know you know better, and you know you know better, it never has been (check out the sales figures for the past 50yrs) and it never will be. 

Latest Drives

1 Turbo Technics Fiesta ST 285 2022 UK first drive review lead

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review
1 Electrogenic Porsche 356 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan S 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review
1 RUF SCR 2021 first drive review lead

Ruf SCR 2021 review

Ruf SCR 2021 review
1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

View all latest drives