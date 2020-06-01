Updated 2020 Citroen C3 priced from £16,280 in UK

More customisation options and new seat design aim to spruce up Ford Fiesta rival; deliveries expected in August
1 June 2020

Citroën has opened order books for the latest iteration of its global best-seller, the C3 supermini, with prices starting from £16,280.

The brand says the C3 is its "most customisable hatchback" with 97 available exterior combinations. A range of two-tone paint schemes can be specified, with four roof colours - black, white, red and blue - available to be paired with a range of contrasting tones for the main body of the car. 

Entry-level Feel trim - available only with a manual gearbox - comes with LED headlights, a 7.0in touchscreen, smartphone compatibility, lane departure warning and speed sign recognition as standard. Mid-range Flair trim bumps the price up to £17,330 and adds 16in diamond-cut alloy wheels, automatic headlights and rear parking sensors. 

At the top of the range, priced from £18,730, is Flair Plus trim, which includes larger alloy wheels, satellite navigation, Advance Comfort seats and a reversing camera.

The Ford Fiesta rival receives a mild exterior design in the form of a new front-end look, said to be inspired by the Cxperience concept of 2016. Reprofiled headlights (now with LED elements as standard) also feature, while new designs for the Airbumps along the sides of the car can be chosen. Revised wheel-arch extensions and rear three-quarter panels are also brought in.

Inside, efforts to improve comfort and ambience include the new armchair-style Advanced Comfort seats, taken from the updated C4 Cactus, and a new centre armrest. A ‘techwood’ finish brings new soft-touch materials and wood-effect trim, too.

Although there are no significant changes to the on-board technology and infotainment, the list of driver aids has increased with the addition of Front Parking Assist.

The engine range is unchanged, too, meaning the C3 is still powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine with 82bhp or 108bhp, or a 99bhp 1.5-litre diesel. 

Andrew1

11 February 2020
Great car, well-done PSA.

superstevie

11 February 2020
I went car shopping with a friend who had a 500, and she wanted something newer. Looked at all the cars in this size, and she just loved the C3. Combination of good looks, lovely interior, well specced, and good price won it for her. Nothing else on the market stood out. Has had it since Sept last year and loves it. Very under rated car this

Rick Maverick

11 February 2020

....... where the Polo and Fiesta came AFTER this C3, sales of these two already dropped in their 2nd year, where sales of the C3 went up in 3 years in a row. All three hover around 210.000 units in Europe. Behind class leader Clio.  

