BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: UK new car registrations plummet again in April
UP NEXT
New car prices rise by 6.6% since January 2021

UK new car registrations plummet again in April

Supply chain shortages and cost of living crisis throttle demand for new cars
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
5 May 2022

The number of new cars registered in the UK plummeted once again in April, even in comparison with the same month last year, when dealerships were closed to customers for 11 days.

The latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reveal that 119,167 new cars were registered across the UK last month, down 15.8% on April 2021, when sales were impacted by laws surrounding social distancing, which kept dealerships closed until 12 April. 

The trade body cites ongoing supply chain problems – chiefly the global shortage of semiconductor components – as the primary factor in the decline. 

Related articles

A knock-on effect of this shortage is that manufacturers have been prioritising the delivery of vehicles to retail customers, given the higher profit margins over fleet vehicles - so while private sales climbed a "modest" 4.8%, there was a substantial 33.3% drop in fleet registrations.

Smaller business registration volumes, by contrast, climbed 15.4%. 

Other contributing factors in the downturn include rising inflation as a result of "spiralling" energy and fuel costs – which are placing pressure on households and thereby reducing demand for new cars – and the global political uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine

As a result, the SMMT has downgraded its forecast for new car registrations for 2022 from 1.89 million units to 1.72m - which would, it notes, still be a 4.5% increase over 2021. 

As has become the norm, electrified vehicles continue  to buck the trend towards overall decline, with 12,899 pure-electric cars registered last month - a 40.9% increase on last year and equivalent to 10.8% of the market.

Meanwhile, there was an 18.3% rise in demand for full-hybrid cars while demand for plug-in hybrids dropped 32.8%. 

Overall, electrified vehicles accounted for 27.9% of all cars registered in April.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: "The worldwide semiconductor shortage continues to drag down the market, with global geopolitical issues threatening to undermine both supply and demand in the coming months.

"Manufacturers are doing everything they can to deliver the latest low- and zero-emission vehicles, and those considering purchase should look to place their orders now to benefit from incentives, low interest rates and reduced running costs.

"Accelerating the transformation of the new car market and the carbon savings demanded of road transport in such difficult times requires not just the resolution of supply issues, however, but a broader package of measures that encourages customer demand and addresses obstacles, the biggest of which remains charging anxiety."

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review
1 Gunther Werks 993 Speedster 2022 first drive review lead

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review
001 dacia duster extreme action front 2022

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review
Maserati Grecale GT front

Maserati Grecale GT 2022 review

Maserati Grecale GT 2022 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Used cars for sale

 Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,772
72,459miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sxi 5dr [ac]
2015
£4,995
86,873miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,299
37,790miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£5,395
37,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi Se 3dr
2015
£5,490
62,279miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 Sr7 3dr
2016
£5,490
58,188miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£5,495
48,051miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,495
36,972miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Skoda Fabia 1.2 12v Se 5dr
2015
£5,500
61,824miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review
1 Gunther Werks 993 Speedster 2022 first drive review lead

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review
001 dacia duster extreme action front 2022

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review
Maserati Grecale GT front

Maserati Grecale GT 2022 review

Maserati Grecale GT 2022 review

View all latest drives