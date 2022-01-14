Two off-road Lexus concepts get show debut at Tokyo

Lexus has shown off the hydrogen-powered Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle (ROV) and NX PHEV Offroad concepts at the Tokyo Auto Salon – two new off-road vehicles that, the firm says, embody its efforts "to realise a carbon neutral society".

The two-seat ROV was first revealed in December 2021 and is driven by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder hydrogen powertrain. Lexus says the concept “goes beyond traditional on- and off-road driving” and is capable of providing an entirely new driving experience.

The ROV is the firm’s first hydrogen-powered model. It is constructed using a rugged pipe frame that, Lexus says, contributes to the car’s low weight, although no figure has been quoted. The compact vehicle measures 3.1m long, 1.7m wide and 1.8m tall.

The ROV features a sequential paddle-shift transmission, with a choice of two- or four-wheel drive. Its engine is said to offer high levels of torque, while oil consumption is minimal for close to zero emissions.

“It is the first Lexus vehicle to use a hydrogen engine, making it environmentally friendly while still providing stimulation and excitement made possible only through the vibrations of an engine-powered vehicle,” Lexus said.

Inside the ROV’s cabin are synthetic leather seats and a leather steering wheel, while passengers are protected by a full roll cage. A large light bar is positioned on the top of the UTV-style vehicle.

The second concept, the NX PHEV Offroad, is a rugged version of the firm’s NX 450+ hybrid. The model is painted in a special iron oxide colour and the Lexus logo and front grille are both matt black.