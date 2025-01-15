BACK TO ALL NEWS
Toyota to raid back catalogue for future electric car names
New 2025 Dacia Bigster undercuts SUV rivals at £24,995

Toyota to raid back catalogue for future electric car names

Urban Cruiser is the first of several names due to return from the firm's extensive back catalogue

Mark Tisshaw
15 January 2025

Toyota is set to raid more of its back catalogue for names of future electric models, rather than continue the alphanumerical naming convention it started with the bZ4X.

The bZ4X arrived in 2022 as Toyota's first EV, with 'bZ' standing for 'beyond zero' (emissions), 4 being the size of the car in Toyota lexicon and 'X' referring to it being a crossover.

However, the Japanese firm's second EV, the Urban Cruiser, ditches that naming convention in favour of a name from its extensive back catalogue.

Andrea Carlucci, Toyota Europe's director of marketing and product development, confirmed to Autocar at the Urban Cruiser's Brussels motor show unveiling that he expected the b4X name to "remain a bit isolated" in the Toyota range.

The desire to return to word names was the result of "a clear request from Europe that was very much heard and followed by Japan", said Carlucci.

"We have a number of models. If you start multiplying by technology, by segment, the nameplates tend to proliferate too much. We wanted to rationalise this."

He added that Toyota wanted to "avoid this inflation of nameplates for the simplicity of the consumer".

2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser at Brussels motor show – rear

The Urban Cruiser will join the related Suzuki eVitara in being manufactured in India. Carlucci wouldn't be drawn on when production of Toyota EVs in Europe would begin, confirming only that "the philosophy of Toyota is to sell where we produce".

More broadly on how Toyota would be able to stand out for making EVs as it has done for hybrids, Carlucci said it was that expertise in batteries and energy management that has already "created a lot of trust from customers" in Toyota EVs.

"Toyota knows better than anyone about how to manage a battery, how to make it stable and so on," he said.

He sees "no boundaries" for the GR performance division to become involved in the firm's EVs in the future, saying "I think GR stays as a very strong ICE" proposition for now.

Mark Tisshaw

Title: Editor

Mark is a journalist with more than a decade of top-level experience in the automotive industry. He first joined Autocar in 2009, having previously worked in local newspapers. He has held several roles at Autocar, including news editor, deputy editor, digital editor and his current position of editor, one he has held since 2017.

From this position he oversees all of Autocar’s content across the print magazine, autocar.co.uk website, social media, video, and podcast channels, as well as our recent launch, Autocar Business. Mark regularly interviews the very top global executives in the automotive industry, telling their stories and holding them to account, meeting them at shows and events around the world.

Mark is a Car of the Year juror, a prestigious annual award that Autocar is one of the main sponsors of. He has made media appearances on the likes of the BBC, and contributed to titles including What Car?Move Electric and Pistonheads, and has written a column for The Sun.

