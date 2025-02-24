BACK TO ALL NEWS
Toyota preparing new MR2, Celica and Lexus supercar
Toyota preparing new MR2, Celica and Lexus supercar

Mid-engined MR2, 4WD Celica and V8 Lexus LFA successor on the way

Charlie Martin Autocar
24 February 2025

Toyota is gearing up for a three-pronged assault on the sports car market by reviving the legendary Celica and MR2 names and preparing a brand-new group flagship in the vein of the fire-breathing Lexus LFA.

The combustion-powered trio will form the backbone of a rebuilt sports car line-up, in essence filling gaps left by the GR Supra, which is at the end of its model life cycle globally, and the acclaimed GR86, whose time on sale in Europe was cut short by EU safety regulations.

Notably, the revival of the Celica and MR2 names, following the GR Supra, fulfils the ambition of company chairman Akio Toyoda to bring back the “three brothers”. Together with the GR Yaris and the GR Supra, which is reported to be due to arrive in next-generation guise in the coming years, the new trio are part of the push to bring a renewed sporting appeal to Toyota showrooms.

The Celica and MR2 are set to be powered by a fiery new turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. Named G20E, it was revealed at the recent Tokyo Auto Salon. Reports suggest the engine can develop more than 400bhp in road-going form and top 600bhp in motorsport applications.

Curiously, the G20E made its public debut in a heavily modified GR Yaris, called the M Concept, where it was mounted not up front as usual but behind the rear seats. And despite the eccentric layout, it retained its four-wheel drive system, in similar fashion to the Group B rally cars of the 1980s such as the Ford RS200 and Lancia Delta S4.

Toyota was coy when asked why it chose a mid-engine, four-wheel-drive configuration, stating only that the M Concept is a test bed for the new powerplant. But given the cost of such an exercise, this configuration is likely to enter production.

Speaking at the Tokyo Auto Salon, Tomoya Takahashi, president of the GR (Gazoo Racing) division, said the company would “find a place to introduce it”. The concept is expected to morph into the revived MR2, which was always defined by its mid-engined layout. It is possible that its design will take inspiration from the FT-Se concept, shown at the Tokyo motor show in 2023. Despite being electrically propelled, the FT-Se had the traditional cab-forward silhouette and short overhangs of a mid-engined sports car.

Toyota MR2 Autocar render

A typical four-year development cycle would point to the new MR2 being ready for production in around 2028. However, Toyota may expedite its development so it can go on sale for a greater number of years before the introduction of restrictions on the sale of pure-petrol cars in key markets such as the UK (set to phase them out in 2030) and the EU (2035).

An earlier arrival would allow the MR2 to plug the hole left in Toyota’s GR line-up by the current-generation Supra. The A90 Final Edition model, limited to 300 examples globally, was unveiled in November last year.

Japanese publication Best Car has reported that the new Supra is due around 2027 and that it’s most likely to use a hybridised version of the G20E with rear-wheel drive – both to differentiate it from the Celica and to boost efficiency, which is crucial to the Supra’s brief in the GT4 racing category.

Following the same principle, the Celica – expected to be the first of the new trio to arrive – is most likely to use the powerplant mounted up front, but with four-wheel drive. Best Car has reported that it could reprise the GT-Four name that adorned homologation special versions of the Celica for the World Rally Championship in the 1980s and 1990s.

Toyota Celica Autocar render

It’s even possible that the Celica could return to the World Rally Championship, after the FIA expanded the series’ regulations to allow a wider range of bodystyles from 2027: saloons, hatchbacks, SUVs and, crucially, “bespoke” designs. “Bodywork from almost any scaled production car [can] be fitted to the safety cell”, the governing body said.

Motorsport is playing a major role in shaping the successor to the Lexus LFA, previewed by the GR GT3 concept that was unveiled three years ago.

The new supercar has been spotted running in both road-going and racing trim at circuits across Europe, including Spa-Francorchamps and the Nürburgring Nordschleife and it’s expected to be ready for top-flight competition in 2026.

Notably, the FIA’s homologation rules state that any GT3 racer must share its basic body design with a related road car, pointing to the arrival of a road car before the racer.

Unlike the Celica and MR2, the new Lexus will be powered by a thunderous V8, which – unlike that in the outgoing Lexus LC grand tourer and the existing RC F coupé – is reported to breathe through twin turbochargers. It’s likely to produce around 500-600bhp in racing form and the car will weigh no more than 1300kg, given the limitations imposed by the GT3 ruleset.

Lexus V8 supercar Autocar render

The road car is expected to add an element of hybridisation. Autocar’s spy photographers have reported that prototypes move off silently from a standstill, with the engine firing up only a few metres later.

Lexus has yet to announce a name but it has trademarked ‘LFR’, which would reflect the car’s positioning as an LFA successor, as well as its high-performance billing.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

