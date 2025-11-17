Toyota has priced the Land Cruiser hybrid from £80,740, with deliveries to start next March.

The hybrid is the only version of the 4x4 now on sale, and, due to the configuration of the new powertrain, can only be had with five seats.

It draws power from a new 48V mild-hybrid system that promises "smoother, more comfortable performance in both on- and off-road driving", says Toyota.

The new Land Cruiser 48V uses the same electrified diesel powertrain as the mild-hybrid Toyota Hilux that was launched earlier this year, combining a 2.8-litre four-pot with an electric motor-generator and a 48V battery.

Toyota says this set-up takes up less room than the full-hybrid arrangement it uses in the Yaris, Corolla, C-HR and Prius, which means neither the Land Cruiser's bodywork nor drivetrain needed significant modification.

"The system in no way compromises the Land Cruiser’s ability to operate in extreme conditions and rough terrain," Toyota said, highlighting that the high-mounted and waterproofed motor-generator means it can still wade through water up to 700mm deep.

The motor, which contributes up to 16bhp and 48lb ft, recuperates energy under deceleration to charge the 48V battery, which can then supplement the engine under acceleration and power the stop-start system. The results, Toyota claims, are smoother acceleration and improved efficiency, along with enhanced ability to tackle off-road obstacles.

Toyota says all Land Cruiser models will use the new MHEV powertrain in the UK, including the van-backed £52,729.17 Land Cruiser Commercial.