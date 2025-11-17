Toyota has priced the Land Cruiser hybrid from £80,740, with deliveries to start next March.
The hybrid is the only version of the 4x4 now on sale, and, due to the configuration of the new powertrain, can only be had with five seats.
It draws power from a new 48V mild-hybrid system that promises "smoother, more comfortable performance in both on- and off-road driving", says Toyota.
The new Land Cruiser 48V uses the same electrified diesel powertrain as the mild-hybrid Toyota Hilux that was launched earlier this year, combining a 2.8-litre four-pot with an electric motor-generator and a 48V battery.
Toyota says this set-up takes up less room than the full-hybrid arrangement it uses in the Yaris, Corolla, C-HR and Prius, which means neither the Land Cruiser's bodywork nor drivetrain needed significant modification.
"The system in no way compromises the Land Cruiser’s ability to operate in extreme conditions and rough terrain," Toyota said, highlighting that the high-mounted and waterproofed motor-generator means it can still wade through water up to 700mm deep.
The motor, which contributes up to 16bhp and 48lb ft, recuperates energy under deceleration to charge the 48V battery, which can then supplement the engine under acceleration and power the stop-start system. The results, Toyota claims, are smoother acceleration and improved efficiency, along with enhanced ability to tackle off-road obstacles.
Toyota says all Land Cruiser models will use the new MHEV powertrain in the UK, including the van-backed £52,729.17 Land Cruiser Commercial.
"...but its off-roading credentials are unaffected"
Didn't an australian youtube channel drive one through a puddle too quickly for Toyota's liking, getting the air filter wet, frying the 48V system and resulting in the car having to be towed away?
Has that issue been fixed?
Wish you could get this with any other fuel apart from the medeival 2.8 Diesel.
I love the new landcruiser so much yet is ruined by such a horrible engine...
100% agree. The Japanese don't seem to have worked out how to 'play the system' and still get decent engines allowed in EU/UK. If Mercedes and Land Rover can still sell V8 off roaders why can't they even work out how to sell Suzuki Jimnys let alone a V8/straight 6 Landcruiser
Would that be more complexity, weight and cost for very little gain, something that heavy would barely benefit from 16hp extra.
What the 'bots at Autocar no longer undestand is it's the instant extra torque that really helps at low speed, not the BHP. Try a mild hybrid, they really are awesome from an instant response point of view at lower engine speeds (which is where we all spend 90% of our time at anyway unless on a track day)
Problem is it's already got loads of torque, plenty for off road, that extra surge Toyota quote from the small battery will be when it's fully charged up and even then it has more weight to shift. Wonder what it's performance will be like after 15 years hard use.
As others have said it needs a better more modern engine capable of lower emissions and more power for the road, it's blinking expensive afterall.