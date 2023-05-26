BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Toyota hints at hot GR Prius unveiling at Le Mans
UP NEXT
BMW to launch hands-off driving in UK next year

Toyota hints at hot GR Prius unveiling at Le Mans

Gazoo Racing version of new hybrid hatchback is expected to be shown in concept form at 24 Hour race
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
26 May 2023

Toyota’s Gazoo Racing performance division has hinted that it will reveal a high-performance model based on the Prius at the centenary running of the Le Mans 24 Hour race.

Gazoo has said it will unveil a concept “equipped with vehicle technologies that have been developed through numerous challenges in motorsports participation” at the event.

A teaser image published alongside the statement implies the model being based on the new Toyota Prius, as it features a similarly contoured front bumper with the same sensor placements.

Related articles

It's differentiated from the standard hybrid hatchback by two groups of four LED foglights, the addition of canards along each flank and an aggressive front splitter.

What's less clear is whether the powertrain will be based on the Prius Plug-in Hybrid’s 221bhp 2.0-litre petrol-electric system. If so, it will no doubt serve as a statement of intent for Gazoo's electrified future, given that its current road cars are all pure-petrol. 

The concept is likely to serve as an acid test for a production GR Prius, with the public reaction to it dictating whether it progresses into production.

New Toyota boss Koji Sato – who previously headed the company's Lexus and Gazoo divisions – last month hinted to Autocar that more GR-branded sports cars would be on the way.

Sato said: “The Gazoo brand will be acknowledged for the future - and maybe we can even speed it up.

“Our Master Driver [Akio Toyoda] was also president of the company at the same time as he had a steering wheel in his hand for Gazoo. Now he is only chairman, maybe he will have a lot more time to develop cars for them."

used Toyota cars for sale

Toyota Avensis 2.0 D-4D Select Tourer Euro 5 5dr
2013
£6,995
73,744miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Toyota C-HR 1.8 VVT-h Excel CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£24,595
25,486miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Toyota Yaris 1.5 VVT-h Excel E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£21,995
13,799miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Toyota AYGO 1.0 VVT-i X-trend Euro 6 5dr
2020
£11,999
9,198miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Toyota AYGO 1.0 VVT-i X-trend Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£11,999
9,721miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Toyota AYGO 1.0 VVT-i X-trend Funroof X-shift Euro 6 5dr
2020
£13,999
1,566miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Toyota Yaris 1.5 VVT-h Y20 Bi-tone E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£17,000
19,999miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Toyota Aygo 1.0 VVT-i X-play Euro 6 3dr
2017
£7,020
52,481miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Toyota Auris 1.8 VVT-h Excel CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£15,250
63,721miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 15514 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Latest Drives

vw id3 review 2023 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive
porsche cayenne e hybrid review 202301 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Maserati Grecale GT front tracking
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive
maserati mc20 cielo review 2023 01 tracking front
Maserati MC20 Cielo 2023 UK first drive
Maserati MC20 Cielo 2023 UK first drive
masrati grecale review 2023001 cornering front
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

vw id3 review 2023 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive
porsche cayenne e hybrid review 202301 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Maserati Grecale GT front tracking
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive
maserati mc20 cielo review 2023 01 tracking front
Maserati MC20 Cielo 2023 UK first drive
Maserati MC20 Cielo 2023 UK first drive
masrati grecale review 2023001 cornering front
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives