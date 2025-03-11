The new Toyota FT-Me Concept is a small, urban-focused, Citroën-Ami rivalling "micro car” that showcases the future of mobility, claims Toyota.

Dubbed a micro car rather than a quadricycle because of its claimed usability, the 2.5m-long EV is a signal of intent for the Japanese brand to move into the urban mobility space.

“This is a big piece in the wider mobility jigsaw,” said Stijn Peeters, its head of new mobility projects.

The concept will spawn a near-identical production model “very soon” – as well as an array of other vehicles.

Pricing the FT-Me to be competitive with the £7695 Ami, Toyota is targeting those after a second runabout and teenagers wanting independence before they're legally allowed to drive a standard car.

As it's designated an L6e quadricycle, most European countries allow drivers aged from 14, although the UK doesn't.

The FT-Me's key is controlled by its owners’ phones. Parents can set limits on when their children can access – and therefore use – the car.

It has space for two inside, or the “light” passenger seat can be removed to create a storage space 1.6m in length.

The car is controlled by a square, almost yoke-like, wheel. In a nod to its “mobility for everyone” mantra, it can be completely driven using said wheel, meaning those with disabilities – especially concerning their legs – can control it.

Its design was inspired by a helmet - to convey safety - and it's built from 90% recycled materials. A roof-mounted solar panel can add up to 19 miles of range per day.