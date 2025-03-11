BACK TO ALL NEWS
Toyota FT-Me concept previews two-seat Citroen Ami rival
Updated Toyota bZ4X gets new look and smaller battery

Toyota FT-Me concept previews two-seat Citroen Ami rival

New 2.5m-long EV is a signal of intent for the Japanese brand to move into the urban mobility space

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
11 March 2025

The new Toyota FT-Me Concept is a small, urban-focused, Citroën-Ami rivalling "micro car” that showcases the future of mobility, claims Toyota.

Dubbed a micro car rather than a quadricycle because of its claimed usability, the 2.5m-long EV is a signal of intent for the Japanese brand to move into the urban mobility space.

“This is a big piece in the wider mobility jigsaw,” said Stijn Peeters, its head of new mobility projects.

The concept will spawn a near-identical production model “very soon” – as well as an array of other vehicles.

Pricing the FT-Me to be competitive with the £7695 Ami, Toyota is targeting those after a second runabout and teenagers wanting independence before they're legally allowed to drive a standard car.

As it's designated an L6e quadricycle, most European countries allow drivers aged from 14, although the UK doesn't. 

The FT-Me's key is controlled by its owners’ phones. Parents can set limits on when their children can access – and therefore use – the car.

It has space for two inside, or the “light” passenger seat can be removed to create a storage space 1.6m in length. 

The car is controlled by a square, almost yoke-like, wheel. In a nod to its “mobility for everyone” mantra, it can be completely driven using said wheel, meaning those with disabilities – especially concerning their legs – can control it.

Its design was inspired by a helmet - to convey safety - and it's built from 90% recycled materials. A roof-mounted solar panel can add up to 19 miles of range per day.

Toyota said the FT-Me is “affordable and easy to maintain” and claims the production car will have the best residual values in its class.

Full technical details have yet to be released.

jason_recliner 12 March 2025
Retro or futuristic? I bet futuristic will be more desirable in 20-30 years time.
FastRenaultFan 12 March 2025
Should be interesting. I wonder what speed Toyota will limit it too
As for speed. I think all modern cars unless it's a sports car should be limited to 105mph top speed.

