Touchscreens are “the wrong technology to be the primary interface” in cars, according to the man who designed the iPhone and iPad.

Many car designers credit Jony Ive’s 2007 creation – the first phone to feature a touchscreen, revolutionising the phone industry – as the reason why the technology is now used in nearly every car on sale today.

The most radical use has come from Mercedes-Benz, especially in the new GLC EQ, which features a dashboard-spanning 39in touchscreen.

Howeverm when the Ive-designed interior of the Ferrari Luce EV was unveiled on Monday, it featured an array of physical switches and buttons alongside a singular central touchscreen, rather than the predicted touchscreen array.

Asked why, Ive said: “The reason we developed touch [for the iPhone] was that we were developing an idea to solve a problem. The big idea was to develop a general-purpose interface that could be a calculator, could be a typewriter, could be a camera, rather than having physical buttons.

“I never would have used touch in a car [for the main controls]. It is something I would never have dreamed of doing because it requires you to look [away from the road]. So that's just the wrong technology to be the primary interface.”

Asked how the Luce's touchscreen differs from others, given his comments, Ive replied: “So much of what we did was so that you could use it intuitively, enjoy it and use it safely.

“We use some touch in the central [screen], but it's very thoughtful, and the vast majority of the interfaces are physical. Every single switch feels different, so you don't need to look.”

Speaking about the popularity of touchscreens in cars, he said: “I think what happened was touch was seen almost like fashion. It was the most current technology, so [companies thought] ‘we need a bit of touch’, then the next year ‘we're going to have an even bigger one’, and it will get bigger and bigger.

“I think the way that we design [car interiors] isn't that we're trying to solve problems [like we did with the iPhone].”