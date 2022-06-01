The top 100 used cars for 2022: second-hand stars in every segment

Prices for new cars are soaring for a number of reasons – rising material and energy costs, supply chain restrictions and increased equipment levels among them – and on top of that, most buyers are having to wait months between placing an order and taking delivery due to heavily delayed production schedules.

The second-hand car market can provide welcome respite. There are budget-friendly ‘pre-loved’ alternatives to every new car on sale, so you could pick up a gem for a fraction of the price, and in a fraction of the time, it would take to configure and collect a factory-fresh model. But a knock-on effect of more expensive new cars is – you guessed it – higher demand, and higher prices, for used cars. So you need to be extra quick and extra careful when perusing the classifieds.

We’ve compiled a list of 10 cars in each of the market’s most popular segments, with prices ranging from £500 to £500,000, to demonstrate the variety on offer and inspire you to swap into a used car when you fancy a change. Take your pick…

Luxury cars

Fun cars

Check back every day this week for more used car heroes.