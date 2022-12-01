BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Tesla Semi: long-delayed electric HGV to arrive tonight
UP NEXT
Hardcore Alpine A110 R arrives from £89,990

Tesla Semi: long-delayed electric HGV to arrive tonight

Battery-electric lorry is claimed to have a 500-mile range and a 0-60mph time of just 5.0sec unladen
charlie_martin_headshot
News
3 mins read
1 December 2022

A production version of the long-delayed Tesla Semi will be shown today in a customer handover ceremony at the firm’s Nevada Gigafactory.

The HGV, first shown in prototype form in 2017, is rumoured to be offered with either a 600kWh or 1000kWh battery for 300 and 500-mile ranges respectively.

It has completed a 500-mile drive fully laden (at 81,000lbs or 36,741kg), Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed in a recent Twitter post.

The rival Daf CF Electric – a European-style cab-forward lorry – is offered with a 315kWh battery, giving a 137-mile range (in tractor configuration). It has a gross combined mass (the maximum weight of the HGV and trailer) of 37,000kg.

Musk denied that the Semi uses the more energy-dense 4680 cells on Tesla's recent third-quarter earnings call.

“The Semi doesn’t use the 4680s. We're making Model Ys; some of the Model Ys coming out of Giga Texas [factory] are 4680,” said Musk, implying that supply of the cells was being diverted to cars.

Tesla has claimed energy consumption below 2kWh per mile for the Semi and the ability to replenish 70% of a charge in just 30 minutes using a Megacharger – the first of which was installed at the Nevada Gigafactory.

A tri-motor powertrain – driving the two rear axles – dispatches the 0-60mph sprint in 20sec fully laden or 5.0sec without cargo.

Tesla originally stated the Semi would use four motors, and a high-performance model – in the mould of the Model S Plaid – isn't out of the question.

Inside, a central seat is flanked by two infotainment displays, each displaying a blindspot camera view for its respective side of the HGV. The left also displays diagnostic data such as speed and charge level, while the right also shows navigation.

When the Semi was first shown in prototype form five years ago, slated for a 2019 launch, Tesla said it would be priced between $150,000 and $180,000. However, given the increased cost of vehicle production and supply-chain problems, this cost is likely to have risen significantly. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Audi TT RS front action
Iconic Edition of the TT RS starts at £87,650
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition 2022 first drive
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition 2022 first drive
Audi RS3 Performance Edition front corner
0-62mph time remains the same on the RS3 Performance Edition...
Audi RS3 Performance Edition first drive
Audi RS3 Performance Edition first drive
01 Volkswagen Golf R 20 years UK FD 2022 lead
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
nissan qashqai e power 2022 01 front tracking
Nissan Qashqai e-Power 2022 first drive
Nissan Qashqai e-Power 2022 first drive
bmw 330e xdrive touring 01 front tracking
BMW 330e Touring xDrive 2022 first drive
BMW 330e Touring xDrive 2022 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

More detailed technical specifications – including the Semi’s official power output, battery capacity and pricing – are expected to be announced at the Nevada delivery event.

Related articles

The Semi’s sudden revival after fading into obscurity – much like the Roadster it was shown alongside in 2017 – is widely speculated to be a response to the Inflation Reduction Act. Signed off by US president Joe Biden in August, this contributes tax credits up to $40,000 for electric commercial vehicles weighing more than 14,000lbs (6350kg).

Numerous large companies are known to have placed orders for the truck, including delivery firm UPS and the Canadian division of Walmart.

The first units will go to Pepsi. The soft-drinks giant was given $15.4 million (£12.5m) by the California Air Resources Board to order low-emissions commercial vehicles, including 15 Semis, Bloomberg has reported.

Musk said on the Q3 earnings call that production is planned to scale up to 50,000 units annually by 2024. Company chair Robyn Denholm recently said Tesla may build 100 by the end of this year.

Used cars for sale

 Tesla MODEL 3 (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 4dr
2020
£41,999
24,492miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Auto 4dr
2020
£37,000
29,389miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 4dr
2019
£41,144
22,000miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla MODEL S 75D (Dual Motor) Auto 4WD 5dr
2018
£43,995
32,700miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Tesla Model S 75D (Dual Motor) Auto 4WD 5dr
2018
£40,480
52,297miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Auto 4dr
2020
£36,700
30,808miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 (Dual Motor) Performance Auto 4WDE 4dr (Performance Upgrade)
2020
£44,995
19,000miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Auto 4dr
2019
£34,990
48,500miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla MODEL 3 (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 4dr
2020
£42,749
17,279miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 1 December 2022

Five seconds, it's a Truck, it's Range and how much cargo it can pull, not some party piece, would you let your drivers lose with something this big?, it's a temptation, yes, the range will be a game changer, but, let's see an independent tests opinion.

Just Saying 1 December 2022
Note to self. Do not try to get in front of one of these off the lights.
Never thought I'd read about a lorry on Autocar, esp. with a 0-60 time of 5 seconds. Musk literally getting everywhere!

Latest Drives

Audi TT RS front action
Iconic Edition of the TT RS starts at £87,650
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition 2022 first drive
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition 2022 first drive
Audi RS3 Performance Edition front corner
0-62mph time remains the same on the RS3 Performance Edition...
Audi RS3 Performance Edition first drive
Audi RS3 Performance Edition first drive
01 Volkswagen Golf R 20 years UK FD 2022 lead
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
nissan qashqai e power 2022 01 front tracking
Nissan Qashqai e-Power 2022 first drive
Nissan Qashqai e-Power 2022 first drive
bmw 330e xdrive touring 01 front tracking
BMW 330e Touring xDrive 2022 first drive
BMW 330e Touring xDrive 2022 first drive

View all latest drives