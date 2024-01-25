BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Tesla plans to build sub £25,000 'Redwood' EV in 2025
UP NEXT
2024 MG 3: full hybrid set to raise price to £20,000

Tesla plans to build sub £25,000 'Redwood' EV in 2025

Elon Musk outlines plan to start building Tesla's long-awaited entry-level EV next year
Murray Scullion
News
2 mins read
25 January 2024

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the electric car maker plans to start production of its next EV - codenamed Redwood - in the second half of 2025.

The future car – which could be called the Tesla Model 2 in production – is tipped to cost less than £25,000 when it goes on sale in the UK.

Tesla has long stated its desire to create an entry-level model, with Musk initially mooting a $20,000 EV back in 2020.

Related articles

In 2023, he told shareholders that Tesla was developing “two new products”, one the recently launched updated Tesla Model 3 and the other the Redwood project.

Speaking at the American company's 2023 earnings report yesterday (24 January), Musk said he's "often optimistic" about the new car reaching production as scheduled. 

Its need for cheaper models has been brought into focus this year, with BYD, a Chinese car maker with a wide variety of models in different price points, overtaking Tesla to become the best-selling electric car maker globally in the final quarter of 2023.

Potential manufacturing locations for the Redwood car have been mooted for Mexico. It's likely to be decided later this year.

In a quarterly results report earlier this week, Tesla stated: “In 2024, our vehicle volume growth rate may be notably lower than the growth rate achieved in 2023, as our teams work on the launch of the next-generation vehicle.”

Reports from Reuters have suggested that Tesla has already put out “requests for quotes” to suppliers for the Redwood project.

Industry experts claim making a profit from cheap EVs will be challenging, considering the costs of batteries, the technology offered inside the cars and the tooling and machinery needed to build something in sufficient quantities.

Murray Scullion

Murray Scullion
Title: Digital editor

Murray has been a journalist for more than a decade. During that time he’s written for magazines, newspapers and websites, but he now finds himself as Autocar’s digital editor.

He leads the output of the website and contributes to all other digital aspects, including the social media channels, podcasts and videos. During his time he has reviewed cars ranging from £50 - £500,000, including Austin Allegros and Ferrari 812 Superfasts. He has also interviewed F1 megastars, knows his PCPs from his HPs and has written, researched and experimented with behavioural surplus and driverless technology.

Murray graduated from the University of Derby with a BA in Journalism in 2014 and has previously written for Classic Car Weekly, Modern Classics Magazine, buyacar.co.uk, parkers.co.uk and CAR Magazine, as well as carmagazine.co.uk.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

vw id7 review 2024 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7
Nissan Qashqai front lead
Nissan Qashqai
8
Nissan Qashqai
nio el6 2023 review 001 tracking front
Nio EL6
7
Nio EL6
Audi RS6 review front three quarter lead
Audi RS6 Avant
8
Audi RS6 Avant
Kia Sportage front driving
Kia Sportage
7
Kia Sportage

View all car reviews

Back to top

used cars for sale

Mercedes-Benz SLC 2.0 SLC200 Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2016
£12,990
57,098miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Peugeot 108 1.0 VTi Active 2 Tronic Euro 5 5dr Euro 5
2015
£7,700
38,100miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Black Edition S Tronic Quattro Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2013
£12,495
45,491miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
Mercedes-Benz C Class 1.5 C200 MHEV EQ Boost SE G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£16,990
38,758miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Mercedes-Benz C Class 1.8 C250 BlueEfficiency Sport G-Tronic+ Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£9,995
54,248miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Land Rover DISCOVERY SPORT 1.5 P300E Dynamic Hse 5Dr Auto [5 Seat]
£56,099
0miles
Unlisted
Automatic
5
Honda Civic 2.0 H I-MMD Sport ECVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£31,495
0miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo GS Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£20,000
0miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Crossland 1.2 Turbo GS Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£21,000
0miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

vw id7 review 2024 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7
Nissan Qashqai front lead
Nissan Qashqai
8
Nissan Qashqai
nio el6 2023 review 001 tracking front
Nio EL6
7
Nio EL6
Audi RS6 review front three quarter lead
Audi RS6 Avant
8
Audi RS6 Avant
Kia Sportage front driving
Kia Sportage
7
Kia Sportage

View all car reviews