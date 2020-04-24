Tesla Model S and X get over-the-air performance boost

Tesla has rolled out another over-the-air software package for the Model S and X Performance variants, this time boosting performance and bringing claims of greater thermal efficiency.

The update is automatically installed in examples of the two models running the latest 'Raven' powertrain and is claimed to drop the Model S 0-60mph time from 2.5sec to 2.3sec. The Model X's is reduced from 2.7sec to 2.6sec.

It's not immediately clear exactly how this performance boost is achieved (some US outlets are claiming a peak power increase) but the firm lists improvements to its launch control system as part of the update. The car can now adopt a 'Cheetah Stance', lowering the front axle and adjusting the damping to boost traction off the line.

Just as intriguing are claims of "improved thermal endurance" with the new upgrades for "more back-to-back runs". Again, no detail of how this is achieved has been provided, but the update is likely a response to numerous tests claiming Porsche's new Taycan is more capable of repeatable launch performance without drop-off.

The update is one of countless upgrades that Tesla has rolled out free of charge to owners over the past few years. Software improvements have boosted range and added a variety of novel new features, including Dog and Sentry modes last year.

