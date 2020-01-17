Tesla previews small electric car for China

Tesla has shown a design sketch of a small car for China and revealed that it's looking to set up a design and research facility in the country.
The American electric vehicle (EV) maker posted the image of a compact hatchback with Model 3-inspired styling via its official account on WeChat – China's biggest social media network.
The announcement was primarily a call for job applicants, some of whom will have a hand in designing "Chinese-style" Tesla models.
Tesla recently set up shop in China with a gigafactory in Shanghai – its first outside the US. With an annual capacity of 500,000 units, it will initially produce the Model 3 compact saloon and its forthcoming sibling, the Model Y, a seven-seat mid-size SUV.
The first Chinese-built Tesla was delivered to a customer on 6 January, just 10 months after construction of the facility began.
The company's boss, Elon Musk, has previously said that Tesla would "create a car for worldwide sale" in China. A strong possibility is a family hatchback to rival the new Volkswagen ID 3, given that Musk stated in 2018 that his company would produce a compact model "within the next five years".
China is the world's biggest market for EVs, thanks primarly to strong government support for companies and consumers.
jonboy4969
That big EV government
That big EV government support is not applicable now, as they have slashed the hand outs, and EV sales are dropping like a stone over there, so i hpoe Tesla has not jumped on board a sinking ship......
And why a small compact just for China, what about the rest of the world, some might like a small car like that, but UK sales of Tesla are nothing to write home about.
Last year there was only 14,000 imports into the country, as Tesla is not registered as a brand to record sales, but that Import list includes the supercars, Ferrari, Lambo, Konigsegg, and so on, Ligier, Polestar, Alpine, and other small car brands and so on, yes they might not sell many of each, but over all from all the Import brands Tesla's sales are not good, in fact MG Sells more than Tesla. over 13,000 last year.
xxxx
Rant over ?
As to "but that Import list includes the supercars, Ferrari, Lambo, Konigsegg, and so on, Ligier, Polestar, Alpine,...." ehhh? since when did Polestar import into China?
p.s. You might not want to read about the New Tesla factory in China that's now producing and which will ultimatley be capable of producing over 100k Model 3's this year.
