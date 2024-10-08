The new Tesla Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive has been revealed as the longest-ranged iteration of the electric saloon to date, offering 436 miles per charge.

That eclipses its 406-mile Polestar 2 rival, and puts it on par with much pricier premium models, such as the Mercedes-Benz EQS.

The new Model 3 is also the most efficient Tesla model ever produced, and one of the most efficient cars on sale, yielding an efficiency figure of 4.96mpkWh.

The American brand has yet to confirm the size of the battery in the new variant, but it is thought to have adopted the same pack as the recently revealed Model Y Long Range RWD, which offers 373 miles of range.

Those extra miles have been achieved through “continued engineering efforts focused on energy efficiency”, said Tesla.

Tesla has set a price of £44,990 for the Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive, which sits between the £39,990 entry-level Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range All-Wheel drive. Customer deliveries will begin in November.