BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Tesla Berlin Gigafactory restarts after arson attack by activists
UP NEXT
Porsche 911 hybrid confirmed for summer 2024

Tesla Berlin Gigafactory restarts after arson attack by activists

German EV plant was opened earlier than expected after pylon repairs were accelerated
Jonathan Bryce
News
3 mins read
12 March 2024

Tesla has reopened its Berlin Gigafactory after a group of activists set fire to an electricity pylon servicing the factory and nearby towns.

After the week-long outage, production should gradually be ramped up to restore the factory to full production capacity. 

This was achieved earlier than expected after repairs to the damaged pylon were accelerated. Tesla did not expect to reopen the facility until the end of the week. 

Related articles

Managing director of German energy firm E.DIS AG Alexander Montebaur took to social media, saying: "After a weekend of intensive work around the clock and numerous crucial repairs - on what is now probably the most famous construction site in Germany - took place today and took several hours to complete."

It is unknown how much the closure cost Tesla, but reports suggest it could amount to a nine-figure sum. All of the facility's 12,500 workers were evacuated and did not return to work until now.

The factory was forced to stop production after a group of activists set fire to an electricity pylon servicing the factory and nearby towns.

The activists, who call themselves the Volcano Group, published a 2500-word letter claiming responsibility for the attack while calling CEO Elon Musk a “technofascist”.

It accused Tesla of "consuming earth, resources, people, workers and in return spitting out 6000 SUVs, killer cars and monster trucks each week".

The letter was signed Agua De Pau – the name of a volcano in the Azores – and described the arson attack as a "gift" to mark this year's International Women's Day (8 March).

Musk responded to the attack, posting on X: "These are either the dumbest eco-terrorists on Earth or they're puppets of those who don't have good environmental goals. Stopping production of electric vehicles, rather than fossil fuel vehicles, ist extrem dumm."

The fire didn't spread to the factory itself but did leave it and the surrounding towns without power, because of heat damage to a high-voltage transmission line.

In the letter, the activists broke down exactly how they damaged the pylon: "We started the fire big and high with lots of car tires to weaken the steel structure and cause the mast to become unstable ... this can lead to buckling effects, twisting or deflection. That was our intention."

In day-to-day operation, the facility produces the Tesla Model Y crossover and battery cells for all Tesla EVs.

The attack came after Tesla revealed plans to expand the manufacturing facility – which it opened in March 2022 – to include a freight depot, warehouses and a kindergarten for workers' children. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

alfa romeo stelvio qv review 2024 01 front cornering
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
8
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
alfa romeo giulia qv review 2024 01 cornering front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
9
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
Maserati Gransport front three quarter
Used Maserati Gransport 2004-2007 review
Used Maserati Gransport 2004-2007 review
Renault megane lead
Used Renault Mégane 2016-2022 review
6
Used Renault Mégane 2016-2022 review
kgm torress evx review 2024 01
KGM Torres EVX
7
KGM Torres EVX

View all car reviews

Back to top

The expansion was halted by a 'Stop Tesla' campaign, in which protestors erected tents and built treehouses - a tactic said to be used frequently in German environmental protests - after concerns were voiced about the area's water supply and the felling of nearly 250 acres of forest.

Advertisement

Jonathan Bryce

Jonathan Bryce
Title: Editorial Assistant

Jonathan is an editorial assitant working with Autocar. He has held this position since March 2024, having previously studied at the University of Glasgow before moving to London to become an editorial apprentice and pursue a career in motoring journalism. 

His role at work involves writing news stories, travelling to launch events and interviewing some of the industry's most influential executives, rewriting used car reviews and used car advice articles, updating and uploading articles for the Autocar website and making sure they are optimised for search engines, and regularly appearing on Autocar's social media channels including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

used Tesla cars for sale

Tesla Model 3 (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 4dr
2020
£24,495
40,323miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Tesla Model Y (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 5dr
2022
£37,948
19,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Tesla Model Y (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 5dr
2022
£38,987
27,964miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Auto 4dr
2021
£24,726
34,801miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Tesla Model 3 (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 4dr
2021
£28,500
15,000miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Tesla Model 3 (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 4dr
2021
£25,950
41,000miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Tesla Model X 100D (Dual Motor) Auto 4WDE 5dr
2018
£36,000
55,444miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Tesla Model 3 (Dual Motor) Performance Auto 4WDE 4dr (Performance Upgrade)
2019
£25,799
34,862miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Tesla Model 3 (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 4dr
2019
£22,449
43,712miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Next
Prev
View all 1301 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
shiftright 5 March 2024

Eco-warriors making a fire by setting fire to a pile of tires? Yeah, smart!

Peter Cavellini 5 March 2024

Any attention in the media will do so don't!, this stuff is fifty years out of date, not capable of cyber attack are they?

Marc 5 March 2024
Guess it's easy to see both sides, but still, they sound like a bunch of wankers.

Latest Reviews

alfa romeo stelvio qv review 2024 01 front cornering
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
8
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
alfa romeo giulia qv review 2024 01 cornering front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
9
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
Maserati Gransport front three quarter
Used Maserati Gransport 2004-2007 review
Used Maserati Gransport 2004-2007 review
Renault megane lead
Used Renault Mégane 2016-2022 review
6
Used Renault Mégane 2016-2022 review
kgm torress evx review 2024 01
KGM Torres EVX
7
KGM Torres EVX

View all car reviews