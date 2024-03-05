Tesla Berlin Gigafactory restarts after arson attack by activists

Tesla has reopened its Berlin Gigafactory after a group of activists set fire to an electricity pylon servicing the factory and nearby towns.

After the week-long outage, production should gradually be ramped up to restore the factory to full production capacity.

This was achieved earlier than expected after repairs to the damaged pylon were accelerated. Tesla did not expect to reopen the facility until the end of the week.

Managing director of German energy firm E.DIS AG Alexander Montebaur took to social media, saying: "After a weekend of intensive work around the clock and numerous crucial repairs - on what is now probably the most famous construction site in Germany - took place today and took several hours to complete."

It is unknown how much the closure cost Tesla, but reports suggest it could amount to a nine-figure sum. All of the facility's 12,500 workers were evacuated and did not return to work until now.

The activists, who call themselves the Volcano Group, published a 2500-word letter claiming responsibility for the attack while calling CEO Elon Musk a “technofascist”.

It accused Tesla of "consuming earth, resources, people, workers and in return spitting out 6000 SUVs, killer cars and monster trucks each week".

The letter was signed Agua De Pau – the name of a volcano in the Azores – and described the arson attack as a "gift" to mark this year's International Women's Day (8 March).

Musk responded to the attack, posting on X: "These are either the dumbest eco-terrorists on Earth or they're puppets of those who don't have good environmental goals. Stopping production of electric vehicles, rather than fossil fuel vehicles, ist extrem dumm."

The fire didn't spread to the factory itself but did leave it and the surrounding towns without power, because of heat damage to a high-voltage transmission line.

In the letter, the activists broke down exactly how they damaged the pylon: "We started the fire big and high with lots of car tires to weaken the steel structure and cause the mast to become unstable ... this can lead to buckling effects, twisting or deflection. That was our intention."

In day-to-day operation, the facility produces the Tesla Model Y crossover and battery cells for all Tesla EVs.

The attack came after Tesla revealed plans to expand the manufacturing facility – which it opened in March 2022 – to include a freight depot, warehouses and a kindergarten for workers' children.