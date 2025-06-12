BACK TO ALL NEWS
Symbioz and Captur first to get Renault's new full-hybrid system
Symbioz and Captur first to get Renault's new full-hybrid system

A new mild-hybrid petrol option has also been added to the bottom of the Symbioz line-up

Will Rimell
News
1 min read
12 June 2025

The Symbioz and Captur crossovers have become the first Renault models to gain the French firm's new full-hybrid powertrain.

The E-Tech Full Hybrid 160 system, announced in May, gets a combined 158bhp from a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and two electric motors (a 48bhp motor and a 20bhp ISG).

Those motors draw energy from a 1.4kWh battery, which is recharged via regenerative breaking and allows for unspecified short periods of electric-only driving.

The new powertrain costs from £25,195 in the Captur and from £29,795 in the Symbioz.

Renault has also added a new mild-hybrid petrol model to the bottom of the Symbioz line-up, priced from £27,395.

This pairs a 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine with a gearbox-mounted electric motor for a combined 138bhp. Power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox.

All three new models are available to order now, with deliveries due to start in July.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
