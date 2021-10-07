BACK TO ALL NEWS
Swiss firm officially reveals 200mph Ferrari Testarossa restomod
Swiss firm officially reveals 200mph Ferrari Testarossa restomod

Officine Fioravanti’s take on 1980s supercar features several modern-day enhancements
News
2 mins read
7 October 2021

Swiss design house Officine Fioravanti has officially unveiled a heavily updated version of the Ferrari Testarossa, bringing improved performance and a raft of modern equipment. 

The firm says the restomod project, named 'The Testarossa by Officine Fioravanti' is equipped with bespoke equipment upgrades, including improvements to the chassis, aerodynamics and powertrain.

Power comes from a modified version of the 1980s supercar's original 4.9-litre flat 12, producing 510 bhp, 442lb ft of torque and a claimed top speed of 201mph. 

The model retains the Testarossa’s signature single mirror, but Officine Fioravanti says most mechanical elements have been enhanced, offering “driving dynamics truly worthy of a contemporary super sports car.”

A new titanium exhaust system has also been fitted, and anti-lock braking and traction control systems have been installed for enhanced stability. The restomod also benefits from electronically adjustable Ohlins shock absorbers and a front lift system capable of raising the nose by 70mm. 

The model retains the Testarossa’s signature single mirror and is equipped with 17in wheels at the front and 18in wheels at the rear, with performance sports tyres. 

The car has been fitted with Brembo racing-spec brakes, Öhlins electronic dampers, adjustable anti-roll bars and new alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin GT3 Class racing tyres, which the firm says makes the Testarossa “more enjoyable, safe and precise.” 

Despite the additions, Fioravanti has also shaved some 130kg from the Testarossa’s kerb weight. Aerodynamics have also improved, as the model benefits from a completely flat bottom. 

“We carefully listened to the car’s needs and desires,” Officine Fioravanti said. “We patiently took care of every single aspect. Few minor details have been changed in terms of style, without compromising a timeless design but enriching its pureness.”

Italian leather makes up the interior, with aluminium components replacing the Testarossa’s plastic equivalents, and a new audio system has been fitted with Apple CarPlay, a USB-C charging socket and a modern radio. 

Elsewhere inside the cockpit is an 80s-style mobile phone that connects to the car through Bluetooth, which can be used to make and receive calls. 

The original, Pininfarina-penned silhouette remains largely untouched, however, with Fioravanti claiming there was “no reason to teach a maestro one more lesson”. 

The restomod was previously spotted during its track testing phase. Officine Fioravanti is yet to reveal purchase or pricing information, but the wraps are set to come off “in due course”.

BlahBlah43 7 October 2021
Sounds fantastic
Peter Cavellini 6 May 2021

I only ever saw one and it was a dark grey color, looked sensational, we can't judge what it's going to be like in the metal or how it drives, so, there no way we can be critical about it.

eseaton 6 May 2021
What a beautiful idea.

That engine is by some margin the finest I have encountered.

And the silhouette is spectacular and distinctive in a way that nothing they have made since compares to.

But as said below, anyone writing about 'Brembo tyres' knows less about cars than my cat. It is sad how far Autocar's standards have fallen.

