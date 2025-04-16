Subaru has given its Solterra electric SUV a wide-reaching update that introduces a new look, extra range and more performance.

Arriving in the UK in early 2026, the facelifted EV had its covers pulled off at the New York motor show, where the Japanese firm also revealed the new Outback-sized Trailseeker electric SUV.

The new Solterra is visually a big depart from the car it replaces, with a new front panel and new headlights.

It follows its Toyota bZ4X and Lexus RZ siblings in being updated with a fresh look as it vies to compete with new rivals in the busy electric family SUV segment.

In that pursuit, the Solterra's underpinnings have been significantly upgraded. Key to that is a new 74.4kWh lithium ion battery, replacing a 71.4kWh unit.

This boosts range to “more than” 285 miles on the US's EPA test scale, says Subaru, which it claims is 25% more than offered by the outgoing model.

While WLTP figures have yet to be confirmed, this means the SUV could offer as much as 356 miles - mirroring the improvements made to its also updated Toyota and Lexus siblings.

Subaru claims the new Solterra is better equipped for colder climates (a key criticism of the previous car), thanks to improvements made to the motors and the battery.

What’s more, a new battery pre-conditioning system will allow for faster charging speeds in all temperatures. It can now charge at speeds of up to 150kW, allowing for 10-80% fill-ups in less than 35 minutes.

The Solterra’s four-wheel-drive powertrain now makes 230bhp, up 15bhp, in standard form. A new XT trim - as of yet unconfirmed for the UK – boosts this even further to 333bhp, giving a 0-60mph time of less than 5.0sec.

Both motors can now work better independently, and the power controller has been improved. In all, these updates improve driving performance on and off road and in different weather conditions, says Subaru.

Pricing has yet to be revealed, but the Solterra currently starts at £52,505 in the UK.