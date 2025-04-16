BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Subaru Solterra update brings radical new look and up to 333bhp
UP NEXT
Radical Genesis concept previews Defender rival for 2028

Subaru Solterra update brings radical new look and up to 333bhp

Japanese brand's first EV follows its Toyota bZ4X sibling in being overhauled to stay on pace with rivals

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
16 April 2025

Subaru has given its Solterra electric SUV a wide-reaching update that introduces a new look, extra range and more performance.

Arriving in the UK in early 2026, the facelifted EV had its covers pulled off at the New York motor show, where the Japanese firm also revealed the new Outback-sized Trailseeker electric SUV.

The new Solterra is visually a big depart from the car it replaces, with a new front panel and new headlights.

Related articles

It follows its Toyota bZ4X and Lexus RZ siblings in being updated with a fresh look as it vies to compete with new rivals in the busy electric family SUV segment.

In that pursuit, the Solterra's underpinnings have been significantly upgraded. Key to that is a new 74.4kWh lithium ion battery, replacing a 71.4kWh unit. 

This boosts range to “more than” 285 miles on the US's EPA test scale, says Subaru, which it claims is 25% more than offered by the outgoing model.

While WLTP figures have yet to be confirmed, this means the SUV could offer as much as 356 miles - mirroring the improvements made to its also updated Toyota and Lexus siblings.

Subaru claims the new Solterra is better equipped for colder climates (a key criticism of the previous car), thanks to improvements made to the motors and the battery.

What’s more, a new battery pre-conditioning system will allow for faster charging speeds in all temperatures. It can now charge at speeds of up to 150kW, allowing for 10-80% fill-ups in less than 35 minutes.

The Solterra’s four-wheel-drive powertrain now makes 230bhp, up 15bhp, in standard form. A new XT trim - as of yet unconfirmed for the UK – boosts this even further to 333bhp, giving a 0-60mph time of less than 5.0sec.

Both motors can now work better independently, and the power controller has been improved. In all, these updates improve driving performance on and off road and in different weather conditions, says Subaru.

Pricing has yet to be revealed, but the Solterra currently starts at £52,505 in the UK.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Jaecoo J7 RT 2025 Review front tracking 34
Jaecoo 7
5
Jaecoo 7
Original 48088 2405 cle amg 056
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
01 Suzuki eVitara 2025 Autocar review front driving lead
Suzuki eVitara
Suzuki eVitara
Honda HRV 36
Honda HR-V
7
Honda HR-V
Morgan Supersport 2025 Review front tracking 018
Morgan Supersport
Morgan Supersport

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
01 Subaru Solterra RT 2023 lead front

Subaru Solterra

Japan’s quirky 4x4 brand gets a helping hand from Toyota for its first EV

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used Subaru Solterra cars for sale

 Subaru Solterra 71.4 KWh Touring Auto AWD 5dr
2023
£31,995
8,500miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Subaru Solterra 71.4 KWh Touring Auto AWD 5dr
2022
£28,995
22,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Subaru Solterra 71.4 KWh Touring Auto AWD 5dr
2023
£29,890
20,729miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Subaru Solterra 71.4 KWh Touring Auto AWD 5dr
2022
£31,999
7,009miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Subaru Solterra 71.4 KWh Touring Auto AWD 5dr
2022
£31,788
7,074miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Subaru Solterra 71.4 KWh Touring Auto AWD 5dr
2023
£34,000
4,347miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Subaru Solterra 71.4 KWh Touring Auto AWD 5dr
2023
£33,990
4,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Subaru Solterra 71.4 KWh Touring Auto AWD 5dr
2022
£32,990
597miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Subaru Solterra 71.4 KWh Touring Auto AWD 5dr
2023
£41,990
10miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 50 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Marc 16 April 2025

Let's hope they've sorted the dire efficiency issues of the current model, particularly when the HVAC was switched on. Just heating the cabin cost you about 30% of range, and that wasn't even in particularly cold weather.

xxxx 16 April 2025

A base rebadged BEV effort at £53k, really.  As if their dire ICE engine transmission choice wasn't enough for you to skip their efforts.

Latest Reviews

Jaecoo J7 RT 2025 Review front tracking 34
Jaecoo 7
5
Jaecoo 7
Original 48088 2405 cle amg 056
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
01 Suzuki eVitara 2025 Autocar review front driving lead
Suzuki eVitara
Suzuki eVitara
Honda HRV 36
Honda HR-V
7
Honda HR-V
Morgan Supersport 2025 Review front tracking 018
Morgan Supersport
Morgan Supersport

View all car reviews