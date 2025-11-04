Car culture firm Hoonigan and rally driver Travis Pastrana have reinvented the Subaru Brat as a tyre-shredding stunt machine with 670bhp and active aerodynamics.

Built by Vermont Sportscar, the company behind Pastrana’s Subaru WRX rally cars, it swaps the Brat’s original 1.6-litre engine for a turbocharged 2.0-litre flat four.

It has been fettled to put out 670bhp – almost 10 times as much power as the original Brat – and 680lb ft, and it revs to more than 9500rpm.

Its aggressive-looking new bodywork is made from carbonfibre and features several active aerodynamic devices, similar to Pastrana’s previous ‘Family Huckster’ Subaru GL.

These are used to adjust the car’s balance when flying through the air, giving the driver control over its pitch and rotation.

Inside, the dashboard is replaced by a carbonfibre item, while the Brat’s original wooden accents are retained by way of flax-composite panels. The air-con controls are now used to adjust the car’s active aero.

The Brat will star in the next edition of the long-running Gymkhana video series, which will take place in Australia. With that in mind, the pick-up has been nicknamed the Brataroo.