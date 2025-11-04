BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Subaru 'Brataroo' Gymkhana car brings 670bhp and active aero
UP NEXT
New £17k Renault Twingo leaked ahead of 6 November reveal

Subaru 'Brataroo' Gymkhana car brings 670bhp and active aero

Star of the upcoming stunt film is an overhauled version of Subaru’s small 1970s pick-up

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
4 November 2025

Car culture firm Hoonigan and rally driver Travis Pastrana have reinvented the Subaru Brat as a tyre-shredding stunt machine with 670bhp and active aerodynamics.

Built by Vermont Sportscar, the company behind Pastrana’s Subaru WRX rally cars, it swaps the Brat’s original 1.6-litre engine for a turbocharged 2.0-litre flat four.

It has been fettled to put out 670bhp – almost 10 times as much power as the original Brat – and 680lb ft, and it revs to more than 9500rpm.

Its aggressive-looking new bodywork is made from carbonfibre and features several active aerodynamic devices, similar to Pastrana’s previous ‘Family Huckster’ Subaru GL.

These are used to adjust the car’s balance when flying through the air, giving the driver control over its pitch and rotation.

Subaru Brataroo active aero

Inside, the dashboard is replaced by a carbonfibre item, while the Brat’s original wooden accents are retained by way of flax-composite panels. The air-con controls are now used to adjust the car’s active aero.

The Brat will star in the next edition of the long-running Gymkhana video series, which will take place in Australia. With that in mind, the pick-up has been nicknamed the Brataroo.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Dacia Duster
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster
cupra tavascan rt 2024 front action 22
Cupra Tavascan
6
Cupra Tavascan
BMW 7 Series review 2025 0001
BMW 7 Series
9
BMW 7 Series
alpine a390 a 2025 jh 7
Alpine A390
Alpine A390
Seat Arona 2025 front quarter tracking
Seat Arona
Seat Arona

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

used Subaru cars for sale

 Subaru Levorg 1.6i GT Sport Tourer Lineartronic 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£9,995
80,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Subaru XV 2.0i SE 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£6,795
70,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Subaru Forester 2.0i XT Lineartronic 4WD Euro 6 5dr
2016
£13,495
65,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Subaru XV 2.0i SE Premium Lineartronic 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£6,995
103,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Subaru Forester 2.0i XT Lineartronic 4WD Euro 5 5dr
2013
£6,495
116,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Subaru XV 2.0 I E-Boxer SE Lineartronic 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£22,750
13,000miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Subaru OUTBACK 2.5i Touring Lineartronic 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£26,995
27,337miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Subaru XV 2.0i SE 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£9,999
39,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Subaru XV 2.0D SE Lux Premium 4WD Euro 5 5dr
2013
£6,790
66,997miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 764 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Dacia Duster
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster
cupra tavascan rt 2024 front action 22
Cupra Tavascan
6
Cupra Tavascan
BMW 7 Series review 2025 0001
BMW 7 Series
9
BMW 7 Series
alpine a390 a 2025 jh 7
Alpine A390
Alpine A390
Seat Arona 2025 front quarter tracking
Seat Arona
Seat Arona

View all car reviews