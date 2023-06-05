BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Spike in fleet sales drives recovery of UK new car market
UP NEXT
New Lexus LBX arrives as hybrid entry model

Spike in fleet sales drives recovery of UK new car market

Sales to fleets grow 36.9% year on year while the private market stagnates
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
5 June 2023

A spike in sales to fleets has allowed the UK’s car market to continue its recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic, with volumes rising for 10 consecutive months.

More than 76,000 cars were sold to fleets during May, a 36.9% rise compared with May 2022, according to new data released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). This increase – which meant fleet sales comprised 52.5% of May’s new car market – reflects a “regularisation” of supply, said the SMMT.

Sales to businesses rose by 22.5% year on year to 3065 cars.

Related articles

However, the private car market stalled in May, with registrations actually falling by 0.5% to 65,932.

Petrol cars – both mild-hybrid and electrically unassisted – were the most popular choice over the past month, taking a combined 82,800 sales. 

Battery-electric powertrains remained in second place (24,513 registrations), followed by parallel-hybrids (17,792).

Diesel powertrains (MHEV and unassisted) continued their slide down the sales charts: their combined 10,894 registrations in May 2023 represented an 18.9% decrease compared with the same month last year. Several manufacturers have culled their diesel offerings in the UK as a result of its unpopularity, including BMW and Vauxhall.

Plug-in hybrids also remained a niche choice, with 9025 sales, although this is a 23.0% rise compared with May 2022.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “After the difficult, Covid-constrained supply issues of the last few years, it’s good to see the new car market maintain its upward trend and the fact that growth is, increasingly, green growth is hugely encouraging.”

The Ford Puma was the best-selling car in May 2023, followed by the Nissan Qashqai – last year's overall chart-topper – and the Vauxhall Mokka.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

honda jazz crosstar review 2023 01 cornering front
Honda Jazz Crosstar 2023 UK first drive
Honda Jazz Crosstar 2023 UK first drive
porsche 911 sport classic 2023 01 cornering front
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2023 UK first drive
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2023 UK first drive
vauxhall astra gse review 2023 21 tracking front
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
volkswagen amarok style review 2023 01 cornering front
Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 TDI 205 Style 2023 UK first drive
Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 TDI 205 Style 2023 UK first drive
vw id3 review 2023 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

used cars for sale

Jaguar XF 2.2d R-Sport Sportbrake Auto Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£8,995
122,200miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Honda Jazz 1.3 I-VTEC S Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£12,550
4,932miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford Fiesta 1.0T EcoBoost ST-Line Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£15,150
19,638miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Nissan Qashqai 1.6 DCi N-Connecta XTRON Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£15,850
45,996miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
BMW X5 3.0 30d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£44,606
47,246miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Jaguar F-PACE 2.0 D180 R-Sport Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£30,940
18,499miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Mini Hatch 1.5 Cooper Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£21,229
15,023miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Zafira Tourer 1.6 CDTi EcoFLEX SRi Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£8,423
75,471miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Audi Q7 3.0 TDI V6 S Line Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£26,295
81,748miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

honda jazz crosstar review 2023 01 cornering front
Honda Jazz Crosstar 2023 UK first drive
Honda Jazz Crosstar 2023 UK first drive
porsche 911 sport classic 2023 01 cornering front
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2023 UK first drive
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2023 UK first drive
vauxhall astra gse review 2023 21 tracking front
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
volkswagen amarok style review 2023 01 cornering front
Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 TDI 205 Style 2023 UK first drive
Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 TDI 205 Style 2023 UK first drive
vw id3 review 2023 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive

View all latest drives