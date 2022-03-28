Special-edition Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Estrema open for orders

The order books have opened for the special-edition Alfa Romeo Giulia and Alfa Romeo Stelvio Estrema, with the first deliveries expected in the coming months.

The Giulia Estrema, driven by a 276bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, is priced from £50,579, while the cheapest Stelvio Estrema, powered by a 207bhp 2.2-litre turbo diesel, is £57,999.

The 2.0-litre turbo petrol Stelvio Estrema, meanwhile, starts from £59,999. All three cars are based on the current, range-topping Veloce specification shared by both models.

Alfa Romeo says the Estrema specification emphasises the focus on dynamics and refinement. It marks the firm’s first global special series and adds a host of technical upgrades as standard.

Basic kit on both the new saloon and SUV include active suspension, chassis domain control and a mechanical seal-locking limited-slip differential. The two cars also gain some exterior design changes that, Alfa Romeo says, provides “more lightness and a sporty attitude".

These include carbonfibre for the door mirrors and front grille, dark colours on the wheels and brake calipers and Estrema badging.

The Giulia is fitted with 19in alloys, while the Stelvio receives a 21in set.

Inside, Alcantara seats come as standard, as does red stitching on the steering wheel, seats, dashboard and gearstick. There's also a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Buyers have the choice of either a 276bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine or a 207bhp 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. Both are mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel drive.