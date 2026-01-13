BACK TO ALL NEWS
Sneak Peaq: Best look yet at new Skoda ahead of summer debut

Flagship seven-seater – based on bold Vision S concept – is expected to be Skoda's most expensive model yet

News
Will Rimell AutocarJames Attwood
3 mins read
16 February 2026

This is our best look yet at the Skoda Peaq, the Czech brand’s new flagship seven-seater, which has been spotted testing just months before it is due to be unveiled.

Evolved from 2022’s Vision 7S concept, the production car is expected to essentially serve as an electric equivalent to the Skoda Kodiaq, taking on similar seven-seaters like the Peugeot e-5008 and Mercedes-Benz GLB.

It will sit atop of Skoda’s growing EV line-up – hence the Peaq nameplate which is meant to reflect its flagship status.

Before it is revealed this summer, Autocar photographers have spotted the SUV winter testing near the Arctic Circle in Sweden. The images show it will enter production with a similar footprint to that concept, albeit with its design apparently dialled down.

Indeed, the images suggest the seven-seater will adopt a similar look to the smaller Enyaq, which was last year updated to feature Skoda’s Modern Solid design language – an element introduced on the 7S concept and which now adorns all Skoda models.

However, on closer inspection, the front end is, in fact, covered in a clever camouflage designed to look like a larger version of its smaller sibling. This differs from other manufacturers which normally use a more obvious wrap to conceal their designs.

Clues can, however, be seen underneath the wrapping, including thin daytime running lights and a large, gaping grille at foot of the nose – both were key elements which featured on the Vision 7S, which suggest the production Peaq will follow quite closely in its design to the concept, as well as in its size.

Body-coloured camouflage is also used elsewhere on the Peaq to hide its production features, including just above the sills and on the C-pillar – the latter masking the rear-most side window, which appears to again sport a design similar to the concept. When it arrives later this year, the Peaq is expected to be Skoda's most expensive model yet, commanding a premium over the five-seat Enyaq EV, which starts at just under £40,000 - but is likely to still be substantially cheaper than the likes of premium propositions like the Kia EV9, Hyundai Ioniq 9 and Volvo EX90

Speaking previously to Autocar about the Peaq, Skoda's sales and marketing boss Martin Jahn said: "With the Vision 7S, we entered new territory for Skoda, with a clear idea of how to elevate the brand. Since then, we have introduced a new design language and further refined our product identity. 

"Now we are bringing this innovative vehicle concept to life. Our new flagship model takes our brand values of spaciousness and practicality to a whole new level. As of today, our bold vision for Skoda’s electric future has a name: Peaq - a clear statement of where this model belongs in our portfolio.” 

The production version – which, like the existing Enyaq and Elroq, will use the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform – is tipped to stick close to the concept’s styling, as the pictures of the test mule suggests.

Jahn previously told Autocar that the new seven-seat EV would be “our new highlight”, adding: “There are not too many seven-seaters in the in the BEV arena, so we believe it will be a really important car: beautiful from the outside, very practical from the inside.

"It’s also an extension of the brand. We put a lot of effort into strengthening the brand, and this car will also help us to do that.”

Jahn refused to discuss an aspirational target price for the Peaq but acknowledged that it will sit above the Enyaq (which is priced from £39,010), potentially pushing Skoda into an entirely new price bracket. 

But he said: “Skoda is always based on value for money.  We are not the cheapest car in the segment, but when you buy our cars, you get better value for money than when you buy a car for the same money from another brand. Value for money is important for us, but [with this car it will be on] a different level than before.”

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

Dozza 16 February 2026

Looks like a non-descript Chinese car. 

Jeremy 14 January 2026

What surprises me most about this story is Kia and Hyundai competitiors being labelled as 'premium'. Since when??

Andrew1 16 February 2026
Define premium.
jason_recliner 14 January 2026
Say you are a family of 4 or 5. A 7-seater gives you room for people AND THEIR LUGGAGE, when going camping, on a holiday or to sports, for instance. And the extra seats may be useful on occasions such as picking friends up, or airport runs, or trips to wineries... Can't believe this requires explanation!

