This is our best look yet at the Skoda Peaq, the Czech brand’s new flagship seven-seater, which has been spotted testing just months before it is due to be unveiled.

Evolved from 2022’s Vision 7S concept, the production car is expected to essentially serve as an electric equivalent to the Skoda Kodiaq, taking on similar seven-seaters like the Peugeot e-5008 and Mercedes-Benz GLB.

It will sit atop of Skoda’s growing EV line-up – hence the Peaq nameplate which is meant to reflect its flagship status.

Before it is revealed this summer, Autocar photographers have spotted the SUV winter testing near the Arctic Circle in Sweden. The images show it will enter production with a similar footprint to that concept, albeit with its design apparently dialled down.

Indeed, the images suggest the seven-seater will adopt a similar look to the smaller Enyaq, which was last year updated to feature Skoda’s Modern Solid design language – an element introduced on the 7S concept and which now adorns all Skoda models.

However, on closer inspection, the front end is, in fact, covered in a clever camouflage designed to look like a larger version of its smaller sibling. This differs from other manufacturers which normally use a more obvious wrap to conceal their designs.

Clues can, however, be seen underneath the wrapping, including thin daytime running lights and a large, gaping grille at foot of the nose – both were key elements which featured on the Vision 7S, which suggest the production Peaq will follow quite closely in its design to the concept, as well as in its size.

Body-coloured camouflage is also used elsewhere on the Peaq to hide its production features, including just above the sills and on the C-pillar – the latter masking the rear-most side window, which appears to again sport a design similar to the concept. When it arrives later this year, the Peaq is expected to be Skoda's most expensive model yet, commanding a premium over the five-seat Enyaq EV, which starts at just under £40,000 - but is likely to still be substantially cheaper than the likes of premium propositions like the Kia EV9, Hyundai Ioniq 9 and Volvo EX90.