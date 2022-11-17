BACK TO ALL NEWS
Smart #3: new details confirmed ahead of Shanghai debut

New electric coupé-SUV upscales the renewed Smart line-up into Volkswagen ID 4 territory
27 March 2023

The next stage of Smart’s electric evolution will take the form of a coupé-SUV.

Badged the Smart #3, the rakish model will be officially unveiled at the Shanghai motor show in April.

It has been designed to bring new customers to Smart – which is owned 50:50 by Mercedes-Benz and Geely – and give it a foothold in the increasingly popular electric SUV market. Rivals will include the Ford Explorer, Jeep Avenger and Mini Aceman.

Related articles

The #3 offers a muscular yet sporty look, with a striking “shark nose” front end design that mirrors the smaller Smart #1, itself arriving in the UK this summer. Thin LED lights front and rear, also seen on the #1, clearly take inspiration from Mercedes-Benz EQ relations.

Smart Europe CEO Dirk Adelmann called the car “a vital element of our product portfolio that enables us to further shape urban mobility”.

Smart is withholding further information until the unveiling on 18 April, but information leaked out of China reveals the #3 measures around 4400mm long, 1800mm wide and 1600mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2785mm. That makes it similar in size to the Volkswagen ID 4.

The #3 is expected to be fitted with a choice of two motor set-ups delivering similar power outputs to the smaller #1. 

Basic models will feature a single motor with 268bhp and 252lb ft of torque. The line-up is likely to be topped by a Brabus performance variant, with two motors providing a hefty power boost. 

It’s rumoured the #3 will weigh between 1870kg and 1890kg, depending on the powertrain.

The #1 currently offers a 66kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery with up to 273 miles of range and 150kW charging, and the larger #3 is likely to follow suit. 

Sketches show the inside of the #3 will look to resemble that of the #1, albeit with bolstered levels of practicality and a larger boot. The cabin will feature a 9.2in digital instrument cluster and a 12.8in central infotainment display. 

Latest Drives

bmw m850i 2023 001 cornering front
BMW 8 Series Convertible M850i xDrive 2023 UK first drive
BMW 8 Series Convertible M850i xDrive 2023 UK first drive
jaguar f type convertible 2023 001 cornering front
Jaguar F-Type Convertible 75 P450 RWD
Jaguar F-Type Convertible 75 P450 RWD
mercedes benz a class 2023 001 cornering front
Mercedes-Benz A-Class A180 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz A-Class A180 2023 first drive
bentley continental gtc s 2023 001 cornering front
Bentley Continental GTC V8 S
Bentley Continental GTC V8 S
2023 Kia Ray first drive in Seoul 1716
Kia Ray 2023 first drive
Kia Ray 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

In addition, the EV will gain four unique wheel designs, bespoke front-grille colours and the option to have the roof, spoiler and wing mirrors coloured. Privacy glass is also an option.

Additional reporting by Jack Warrick

TAP 11 December 2022

Will the Smart 3 make it to UK in 2023 or maybe 2024 is more realistic? Hopefully does come to UK, not guaranteed at this stage..all guesswork..10/10 for having a rear wiper this time Smart.Hope you keep the price competetive.

superstevie 17 November 2022

Looks better than most coupefied cars, but I dont know if this will be worth a premium over the standard #1

TAP 18 November 2022
Agree it looks much better than the #1, love the colour too. Let us hope the price is competetive for UK market.
Andrew1 17 November 2022
It looks like a frog.

