Smart #3: new details confirmed ahead of Shanghai debut

The next stage of Smart’s electric evolution will take the form of a coupé-SUV.

Badged the Smart #3, the rakish model will be officially unveiled at the Shanghai motor show in April.

It has been designed to bring new customers to Smart – which is owned 50:50 by Mercedes-Benz and Geely – and give it a foothold in the increasingly popular electric SUV market. Rivals will include the Ford Explorer, Jeep Avenger and Mini Aceman.

The #3 offers a muscular yet sporty look, with a striking “shark nose” front end design that mirrors the smaller Smart #1, itself arriving in the UK this summer. Thin LED lights front and rear, also seen on the #1, clearly take inspiration from Mercedes-Benz EQ relations.

Smart Europe CEO Dirk Adelmann called the car “a vital element of our product portfolio that enables us to further shape urban mobility”.

Smart is withholding further information until the unveiling on 18 April, but information leaked out of China reveals the #3 measures around 4400mm long, 1800mm wide and 1600mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2785mm. That makes it similar in size to the Volkswagen ID 4.

The #3 is expected to be fitted with a choice of two motor set-ups delivering similar power outputs to the smaller #1.

Basic models will feature a single motor with 268bhp and 252lb ft of torque. The line-up is likely to be topped by a Brabus performance variant, with two motors providing a hefty power boost.

It’s rumoured the #3 will weigh between 1870kg and 1890kg, depending on the powertrain.

The #1 currently offers a 66kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery with up to 273 miles of range and 150kW charging, and the larger #3 is likely to follow suit.

Sketches show the inside of the #3 will look to resemble that of the #1, albeit with bolstered levels of practicality and a larger boot. The cabin will feature a 9.2in digital instrument cluster and a 12.8in central infotainment display.