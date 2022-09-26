BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Small Sports Car SC-01 to be ‘national sports car’ for China
UP NEXT
Ford begins building £5bn Blue Oval City EV hub

Small Sports Car SC-01 to be ‘national sports car’ for China

SSC claims a range of 310 miles from 429bhp electric coupé, with a sub-£40k price tag in China
News
2 mins read
26 September 2022

Chinese start-up Small Sports Car (SSC) has launched a two-seat electric sports car that it claims will act as a "national sports car" with “pure driving pleasure”.

Called the SC-01, the small, sleek coupé is the company's first ever car. It’s set to arrive in 2023 with a price of around ¥300,000 - the equivalent of around ​​£38,998 in the UK.

According to Chinese news site Sohu, it measures 4085mm long, 1820mm wide and 1162mm high and weighs 1300kg - meaning it’s similar in size to the petrol-engined Alpine A110 and Audi TT.

Related articles

It features a rear-mounted battery positioned behind the driver cabin, with an electric motor at the front and at the rear. With a total of 429bhp on tap, it can sprint from 0-62mph in 3.9sec. 

SSC says a mid-mounted battery helps for weight distribution and positions the driver closer to the ground all while reducing the car’s height and wind resistance. 

It claims a range of 310 miles (500km) on the NEDC test cycle. Figures using the less generous WLTP system haven't been revealed. 

Under the skin sits a space-tube chassis, with horizontal, pushrod-driven shock absorbers, which SSC says contributes to improved rigidity while keeping the car compact. 

The firm has opted for a “minimalist” interior with no infotainment screen, everything instead being controlled through traditional switches and buttons. 

SSC says deliveries of the SC-01 will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023, with all components made in China.

It’s not clear whether it will be sold in any international markets, such as Europe or North America. 

Used cars for sale

 Volkswagen GOLF 1.4 TSI BlueMotion Tech SE Nav DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£15,000
36,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Fiat 500X 1.0 FireFly Turbo Cross Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£19,999
10miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Auris 2.0 D-4D T Spirit 5dr
2008
£3,195
53,237miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Volvo XC60 2.4 D4 SE Lux Geartronic AWD Euro 5 5dr
2013
£11,990
69,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2i 16v SXi 3dr
2007
£1,000
100,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
BMW 5 SERIES 2.0 530e 9.2kWh M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£25,990
72,924miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 6 SERIES 3.0 640d M Sport Auto Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2013
£16,495
62,300miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Porsche 718 2.0T PDK Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2017
£38,990
47,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Honda CR-V 2.2 I-CDTi EX 5dr
2007
£4,995
92,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

bmw 3 series 01 front tracking
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
toyota supra 2022 01 front tracking
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
01 DS 7 FD 2022 Hero track
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
GR Corolla Morizo cornering
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Vauxhall Corsa e Anniversary Edition 519890
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

bmw 3 series 01 front tracking
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
toyota supra 2022 01 front tracking
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
01 DS 7 FD 2022 Hero track
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
GR Corolla Morizo cornering
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Vauxhall Corsa e Anniversary Edition 519890
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review

View all latest drives