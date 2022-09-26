Small Sports Car SC-01 to be ‘national sports car’ for China

Chinese start-up Small Sports Car (SSC) has launched a two-seat electric sports car that it claims will act as a "national sports car" with “pure driving pleasure”.

Called the SC-01, the small, sleek coupé is the company's first ever car. It’s set to arrive in 2023 with a price of around ¥300,000 - the equivalent of around ​​£38,998 in the UK.

According to Chinese news site Sohu, it measures 4085mm long, 1820mm wide and 1162mm high and weighs 1300kg - meaning it’s similar in size to the petrol-engined Alpine A110 and Audi TT.

It features a rear-mounted battery positioned behind the driver cabin, with an electric motor at the front and at the rear. With a total of 429bhp on tap, it can sprint from 0-62mph in 3.9sec.

SSC says a mid-mounted battery helps for weight distribution and positions the driver closer to the ground all while reducing the car’s height and wind resistance.

It claims a range of 310 miles (500km) on the NEDC test cycle. Figures using the less generous WLTP system haven't been revealed.

Under the skin sits a space-tube chassis, with horizontal, pushrod-driven shock absorbers, which SSC says contributes to improved rigidity while keeping the car compact.

The firm has opted for a “minimalist” interior with no infotainment screen, everything instead being controlled through traditional switches and buttons.

SSC says deliveries of the SC-01 will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023, with all components made in China.

It’s not clear whether it will be sold in any international markets, such as Europe or North America.