Chinese car maker Skywell has given its BE11 electric SUV a “comprehensive revision” following criticism from journalists and owners – as well as a £5000 price cut.

The EV arrived in late 2024 as the first UK model from Skywell (a joint venture between one of the world's largest consumer electronics groups, Skyworth, and electric bus maker Nanjing Golden Dragon), offering as much space as the Nissan Ariya and Skoda Enyaq for around £3000 less.

However, Autocar gave it only a two-star rating, calling it “sub-par” on account of its average efficiency, poor and unrefined ride, numb steering and unintuitive infotainment system.

While most of the technical components remain the same, Skywell has made changes to the BE11 that supposedly improve its comfort and daily usability.

It has also added a host of new technology, thanks to the fitting of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for the first time.

This includes adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, blindspot detection and lane keeping assistance – much of which has been developed on UK roads, said Skywell.

The reason the BE11 wasn’t originally fitted with ADAS was because it underwent European type approval before July 2024 and so didn't have to comply with the European Union’s GSR2 regulations, which now mandate such tech.

Other additions for the 2026-model-year BE11 include heated and vented front seats, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, more USB-C charging ports, a 360deg parking camera and the option of a new 15.6in infotainment touchscreen.

The BE11 remains available in two specifications: Standard Range, which draws energy from a 72kWh NMC battery for a 248-mile range, and Long Range, which features a 86kWh NMC battery for a 303-mile range. Both models are driven by a single 201bhp front motor.

Pricing now begins at £31,990 (down from £36,995) for the Standard Range.

Skywell cars are brought to the UK by Gloucestershire-based importer Innovation Automotive.