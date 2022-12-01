BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ford UK motor plant to supply 70% of brand's European EVs

Skoda accelerates EV plans: three electric cars by 2026

Czech brand invests an extra £2.1 billion to bring forward its EV roll-out by four years
1 December 2022

Skoda has brought forward the launch of its next three electric cars by four years, from 2030 to 2026.

A spokesperson for the Czech brand confirmed to Autocar that the trio will be on the market "as early as 2026, with more to follow".

The new cars are expected to be a crossover known for now as the Elroq (2024); a large SUV based on the Vision 7S concept (2026); and a compact urban SUV twinned with the Cupra Urban Rebel (2026). 

Autocar reported in August that electric alternatives to the Octavia family saloon and Fabia supermini are also on the cards, but these are not set to appear before 2026, based on the latest timeline.

Skoda CEO Klaus Zellmer told Autocar: “The biggest challenge at the moment is the cost [of making] battery-electric vehicles, especially when producing a car [of the size of] the Fabia. We will have to stay a little patient.”

In a recent interview with Germany trade newspaper Handelsblatt, he said the company has upped its investment in electric cars from €3.1 billion (£2.7bn) to €5.6bn (£4.8bn) by 2026. Skoda is aiming for 50% to 70% of its sales to be electric cars by the end of this decade.

Currently, Skoda’s only EV on sale is the Enyaq iV crossover, which is also available in rakish-roofed Coupé form. Its first EV, the tiny Citigo-e iV, was withdrawn from sale not long after it was launched in 2020. 

The move comes as the wider Volkswagen Group rethinks its electrification plans under new CEO Oliver Blume.

Volkswagen brand CEO (and former Skoda boss) Thomas Schäfer confirmed to Autocar that 10 new EVs are in the works for 2026. These comprise a mix of model variants (such as a higher-riding, more rugged ID 3), facelifts and brand-new products.

As with its current petrol cars – the VW Polo sharing its underpinnings with the Seat Ibiza and Skoda Fabia, for example – these are expected to form the backbone of the Czech brand’s strategy up to 2030.

