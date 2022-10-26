Volkswagen ID 3 compact SUV, two £20k entry-level EVs confirmed

A crossover version of the popular Volkswagen ID 3 family hatchback is on the way as Volkswagen looks to capitalise on the still fast-growing small SUV market.

CEO Thomas Schäfer has confirmed that the company is “working hard to develop an additional compact SUV based on the ID 3 so that we can also launch a Volkswagen product in this fast-growing vehicle segment”.

The Volkswagen ID 4 is currently the German brand’s smallest electric SUV, sharing the MEB platform with the ID 3, but its footprint is significantly bigger than its hatchback counterpart.

Volkswagen will also introduce two versions of its highly anticipated entry-level EV, which is billed to cost around £20,000, described as “a small car and a sporty crossover variant” by Schäfer. They will be in a similar, albeit electric, vein to the combustion-engined Volkswagen Polo and Volkswagen T-Cross.

These are among 10 new EVs to be launched by 2026, which Schafer claimed means Volkswagen will have the broadest electric portfolio in the automotive industry.

“From the entry-level e-car with a target price of under €25,000 to the Volkswagen ID Buzz and the new flagship Volkswagen ID Aero, we will have the right offer in every segment,” he said.

He added that the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, which is currently the base du jour for EVs, continues to make “significant advances, for example in terms of range, performance and helpful features”.

The MEB platform will bow out later this decade, to be replaced by a new architecture called SSP (scalable systems platform), on which all volume-selling Volkswagen Group models will be based.