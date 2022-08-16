Singer Turbo Study convertible revealed with 503bhp flat six

Singer, the American firm behind a series of lauded Porsche 911 restomods, has revealed a convertible version of the new Singer Turbo Study.

Save for the power-folding fabric top, Singer’s first convertible is visually identical to the Turbo Study coupé. It maintains the carbonfibre bodywork and LED headlights, as well as the wide haunches and whale-tail spoiler inspired by the 930-generation Porsche 911 Turbo.

Unlike the bolted-down, track-friendly Singer DLS, the Turbo Study cabriolet and coupé are intended for long-distance touring.

Power is provided by an evolution of the famed Mezger air-cooled flat six with a pair of turbochargers grafted on. It can be specified in either 444bhp or 503bhp guise, offering “deep reserves of overtaking ability”.

The original 930 Turbo’s single-turbocharged 3.0-litre engine produced a notoriously peaky 260bhp.

The Singer’s thrust is deployed via a six-speed manual gearbox through either just the rear or all four wheels, depending on specification.

Softer, “touring-focused” suspension features at each corner behind a set of wide Fuchs alloy wheels, while anti-lock braking and traction-control systems help to maintain stability in challenging conditions.

Customers who desire a sportier experience can opt for a freer flowing, more raucous exhaust system, stiffer, lower suspension and carbon-ceramic brakes.

The interior layout is reminiscent of the 930-generation 911, albeit with a phone slot featuring an inductive charging pad. Bespoke bucket seats feature electronic adjustment and heating to maximise comfort on longer drives.