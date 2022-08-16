BACK TO ALL NEWS
Singer Turbo Study convertible revealed with 503bhp flat six
Singer Turbo Study convertible revealed with 503bhp flat six

American restomodder's tribute to 930-generation Porsche 911 Turbo is its first car with a fabric top
News
2 mins read
16 August 2022

Singer, the American firm behind a series of lauded Porsche 911 restomods, has revealed a convertible version of the new Singer Turbo Study.

Save for the power-folding fabric top, Singer’s first convertible is visually identical to the Turbo Study coupé. It maintains the carbonfibre bodywork and LED headlights, as well as the wide haunches and whale-tail spoiler inspired by the 930-generation Porsche 911 Turbo.

Unlike the bolted-down, track-friendly Singer DLS, the Turbo Study cabriolet and coupé are intended for long-distance touring. 

Power is provided by an evolution of the famed Mezger air-cooled flat six with a pair of turbochargers grafted on. It can be specified in either 444bhp or 503bhp guise, offering “deep reserves of overtaking ability”.

The original 930 Turbo’s single-turbocharged 3.0-litre engine produced a notoriously peaky 260bhp.

The Singer’s thrust is deployed via a six-speed manual gearbox through either just the rear or all four wheels, depending on specification.

Softer, “touring-focused” suspension features at each corner behind a set of wide Fuchs alloy wheels, while anti-lock braking and traction-control systems help to maintain stability in challenging conditions.

Customers who desire a sportier experience can opt for a freer flowing, more raucous exhaust system, stiffer, lower suspension and carbon-ceramic brakes.

The interior layout is reminiscent of the 930-generation 911, albeit with a phone slot featuring an inductive charging pad. Bespoke bucket seats feature electronic adjustment and heating to maximise comfort on longer drives.

Singer is yet to announce how many convertibles will be sold, nor how much each will cost, for this depends on the customer’s specification, but each is likely to sit comfortably within the high six-to-seven-figure range.

As of June, Singer had taken more than 70 reservations for the Turbo Study, suggesting that it will be cheaper and more common than the £2 million DLS, of which 75 examples will be built.

Singer recently doubled the size of its British facility, where the DLS is built, likely to fulfil the increased availability of its turbocharged restomods.

Founder and chairman Rob Dickinson said: “The first Porsche, the Sport 356/1, known as Number 1, was a cabriolet, and high-performance, open-roof glamour has been part of the story ever since.

“I’ve long wanted to celebrate that part of Porsche heritage at Singer, and doing so as part of our recently announced Turbo Study seems a perfect place to start.”

CEO Mazen Fawaz added: “The response to the Turbo Study from owners has been incredible, and it’s very exciting to be able to extend our services to the cabriolet body style for the first time."

