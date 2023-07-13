BACK TO ALL NEWS
Singer shows 690bhp DLS restomod at Goodwood
Porsche unveils new Manthey kit for 718 Cayman GT4 RS

Singer shows 690bhp DLS restomod at Goodwood

Twin-turbocharged, aerodynamically optimised rocket pays tribute to 1970s Porsche racers
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
13 July 2023

American restomod firm Singer has revealed its new DLS at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The carbonfibre-bodied DLS has been built to celebrate the wide-bodied Porsche 934/5 endurance racer of the 1970s, which won six of the eight races in the 1977 SCCA Trans-Am race series.

Two cars will be produced for show at Goodwood and Car Week in California - one in Blood Orange, the other in Moet Blanc. The orange DLS, expected at Goodwood, has been built specifically for the track, with a bumper-width adjustable rear wing and front splitter.

The second car has been set up for the road, with a rear ducktail spoiler and tamer front bumper. Customers are able to choose to order their car in either configuration. 

The 964-generation 911-based sports car has drawn from learnings two previous Singer projects, the Dynamics and Lightweighting Study (DLS) and the Turbo Study.

Its aero-optimised bodywork has been designed for cooling what was already a powerful engine. It uses a central front intake, a vented bonnet and intakes on the rear fender, while Naca ducts in the body improve the cooling of the brakes and turbocharger.

Its 3.8-litre flat six has two turbochargers that each use electric wastegates, along with air-to-water cooling, which makes use of water to cool the engine and air to remove excess heat.

The modifications result in a 690bhp powerplant with a redline of 9000rpm. This power is directed to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. 

Singer CEO Rob Dickinson said: “The results of turbocharging our advanced four-valve, high-revving DLS engine have been quite spectacular, and combining it with all we've learned about lightweighting and vehicle dynamics has provided the perfect canvas to honor the Type 934/5 and its vital role in the genesis of the 911 as a racing car.”

The DLS also gets carbon-ceramic brake discs with an interchangeable set of callipers that can be used for road and track use.

In front of those sits Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres mounted on alloy wheels that measure 19in across at the front and 20in at the rear. 

While it remained tight-lipped on specifics, Singer said a "limited" number of cars would be made for customers.

Peter Cavellini 7 July 2023

Orange or White leather interior? hmmmm, can I have black please?!

