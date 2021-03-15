BACK TO ALL NEWS
Shelby Super Snake Speedster is 825bhp Ford Mustang drop-top

Celebrated Ford tuner reveals four new Mustang variants, headed up by £96,000 two-seat roadster
15 March 2021

Shelby has announced a limited-run speedster version of its Super Snake flagship, turning the Ford Mustang into an 825bhp convertible to mark what would've been the 98th birthday of founder Carroll Shelby.

The Super Snake Speedster transforms the V8 muscle car into a two-seat roadster. Radically reworking the exterior, the conversion adds a convertible tonneau and bespoke paintwork. It also gains special floormats and door sill plates, while optional painted stripes, a widebody package and Penske track suspension are available too.

The Super Snake is a spiritual successor to the one-off experimental car created by Shelby in 1967. Priced from $133,785 (approximately £96,000) in either coupé or convertible form, it's powered by an 825bhp reworking of Ford’s 5.0-litre Coyote V8 engine, paired to either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Shelby president Gary Patterson said: “The new Speedster is stunning. From a styling perspective, there's simply nothing like it on the road. With the widebody option, it’s a rare combination of sleek elegance and American muscle machismo. This is the automotive equivalent of a powerful heavyweight boxer fitted into a stylish, fine suit.”

The new open-top car heads up the four-model Bundle of Snakes collection unveiled by Shelby to mark the occasion, including the GT, the 800bhp-plus GT500SE and the hard-top Super Snake.

The entry-level GT model focuses less on brute power and performance and more on on “intense personalisation and daily driving,” according to the company.

Powered by a subtly uprated 480bhp Coyote engine, it's distinguished from Ford’s standard Mustang by a deepened draw hood with functional vents, Ford Performance suspension and a Borla cat-back exhaust. It rides on 20in wheels and is available from $62,310 (£44,750).

The GT500SE keeps the look of the standard GT and adds considerably more power. It's available from $104,900 (£75,340), and a portion of the sale from each car is donated to Carroll Shelby’s Foundation for automotive education.

Shelby models are exclusive to the US market, but the Bundle of Snakes collection has been revealed as Ford detailed UK pricing for the retro-styled Mach 1 Mustang Flagship, which essentially replaces the now-retired Shelby GT350. It's the first Mach 1 to come to Europe and replaces the limited-run Bullitt as the European range-topping variant of the Mustang.

Ford Mustang V8 Fastback

Ford Mustang

The Ford Mustang is available in the UK in right-hand drive for the first time, but does the rest of this American muscle car fit the UK car scene?

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 15 March 2021

What sells the Mustang?, is it the heritage?, or is it the design?, because, the current car is starting to look dated against the new stuff that's appeared.

