BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Shelby goes electric with Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
UP NEXT
New Volvo EX90 sold out for 2023

Shelby goes electric with Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

Europe-exclusive package reduces ride height and adds exhaust-mimicking sound system
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
27 April 2023

Shelby has entered the electric era with a limited-edition upgrade package for the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, exclusive to Europe.

The package gives the Mach-E GT a more aggressive appearance, dropping its ride height by an inch (25.4mm) and adding a bonnet, a front splitter and mirror caps of carbonfibre.

It also adds a new sound system produced by Borla that mimics the noise produced by a combustion engine. It mirrors the electric motor’s RPM and power and torque outputs, running them through a bespoke algorithm to produce what's claimed to be a "hyper-realistic" sound.

Related articles

“Without the real-time feedback of motor and vehicle dynamics through sound waves and vibration, much of that experience is missing,” said David Borla, chief marketing officer of the exhaust firm.

“It's like an audio tachometer that provides drivers with that real-time feedback, and it's also like a musical instrument that plays an exciting soundtrack that enhances the driving experience, giving the vehicle personality and a sense of soul.”

 

 

A similar system is used on the Abarth 500e and the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept.

The Mach-E GT’s running gear is otherwise unchanged, with its dual motors producing 480bhp and 634lb ft.

Shelby has yet to detail how significantly the carbonfibre parts reduce the SUV's 2198kg kerb weight, but it's not expected to reduce by a significant margin.

Car Review
Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
001ford mustang mach e gt front tracking 2022
Read our full road test review
Read more

The Shelby package, limited to 100 examples, costs €24,900 (£22,100).

Aaron Shelby, grandson of company founder Carroll Shelby and board member, said: “We elected to initially offer the Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT only in Europe because sales of EVs are growing much more rapidly there than in the USA. And from 2016 to 2021, the number of public EV charging stations increased by 431% across Europe. It just makes good business sense for Shelby American.”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV FD 2023 Lead driving front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid UK first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid UK first drive
kia soul ev review 2023 01 tracking front
Kia Soul 39kWh Urban 2023 UK first drive
Kia Soul 39kWh Urban 2023 UK first drive
mercedes benz gle review 2023 001 tracking front
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes AMG GT63 S E Performance 001 cornering front
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
ford focus st track pack 2023 004 action
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
001ford mustang mach e gt front tracking 2022

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

Zero-emission Mustang range is crowned by the first all-electric fast Ford

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

01 Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV FD 2023 Lead driving front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid UK first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid UK first drive
kia soul ev review 2023 01 tracking front
Kia Soul 39kWh Urban 2023 UK first drive
Kia Soul 39kWh Urban 2023 UK first drive
mercedes benz gle review 2023 001 tracking front
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes AMG GT63 S E Performance 001 cornering front
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
ford focus st track pack 2023 004 action
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives